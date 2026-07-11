The Most Important Summer Questions About Penn State's Position Groups

Penn State has plenty of big-picture questions this season, largely based on its roster of 55 new players and almost entirely new coaching staff. No one truly knows how that will come together in 2026.

But beneath that surface are a series of specific unknowns related to individual position groups, each of which has its own questions. As Penn State's Sept. 5 opener against Marshall approaches, we're taking a look at the top questions at each position on the Penn State football roster.

Quarterback: Who is Rocco Becht?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht tosses a medicine ball during a relay race at the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State coach Matt Campbell (rightly) is building his offense around Becht, a three-year starter and the most experienced returning quarterback in the FBS this season. Becht won 26 games in three years at Iowa State, where he played through injuries to himself and others.

Penn State's strength staff spent this offseason training Becht to be more resilient and not have to play through injury. His left shoulder, on which he had offseason surgery, appears fine. Becht threw medicine balls at Penn State's recent Lift For Life event and looked good doing it.

But Penn State needs peak-form Becht to have any chance at 10 wins this season. The depth behind Becht represents the biggest gap on the team. The Nittany Lions will go as far as a healthy Becht leads them.

Running back: Can Quinton Martin Jr. take the lead?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) carries the ball during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State has a returning starter in Iowa State's Carson Hansen, a promising second back in former Ohio State Buckeye James Peoples and a potential third runner in Quinton Martin Jr. However, Martin could be the No. 1 by season's end.

Penn State won't run the Kaytron Allen-Nicholas Singleton series-by-series rotation, but all three backs will get snaps early. Martin has the tools to emerge from that trio to become the lead. He demonstrated his ability at the Pinstripe Bowl and had a productive offseason, adding weight while retaining his speed. Martin is the long-term back to watch.

Wide receiver: Will the room really be better?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has to be. Chase Sowell and Brett Eskldsen were productive with Becht at Iowa State, and Sowell hopes to bury a career's worth of scars this season. They're both fast (Eskildsen in particular), get open and have reliable hands. Plus, Becht knows their strengths and weaknesses.

Sophomore Koby Howard said this offense will feature him more, and Amarion Jackson is considered one of the nation's top freshmen. Penn State might not have a first-team all-Big Ten receiver. But as a whole, the room is better.

Tight end: Will Ben Brahmer be an All-American?

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Tight end Ben Brahmer is the best offensive player Penn State signed from Iowa State. He should be a player through whom coordinator Taylor Mouser routes his offense. Mouser already has connected with friend Nate Scheelhaase, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator, for notes on creative tight end use.

And Brahmer isn't alone at the position. Though he missed a bunch of games last season, Gabe Burkle might be the second-best offensive player Campbell brought from Iowa State. A healthy Andrew Rappleyea reroutes secondaries. Cooper Alexander was a top positional recruit at Iowa State. Mouser has four tight ends who can capably make this a 12-personnel offense to fear.

Offensive line: Is Malachi Goodman ready to play left tackle?

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Olu Fashanu and Drew Shelton, Penn State had a strong few years at left tackle. Shelton, a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, might be the most underrated loss.

Redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman will replace Shelton with the biggest mix of potential and uncertainty on the roster. Goodman was the lone 5-star recruit of Penn State's 2025 class. Yet he didn't play a snap last season. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton really likes Goodman's promise, but it's just that until September.

Defensive line: Which newcomer will stand out?

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the position where the portal most will determine Penn State's fate. Campbell brought in seven transfer defensive linemen, including five tackles. Armstrong Nnodim (Oklahoma State) and Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams (both from UCLA) will fuel coordinator D'Anton Lynn's vision for big, disruptive interior tackles.

Outside, Penn State desperately needs an edge rusher to emerge. The top candidates are returnees Max Granville and Yvan Kemajou and transfers Alexander McPherson and Ike Ezeogu. But there's so much unknown here.

Linebacker: Is Tony Rojas healthy?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where Becht is the offensive anchor, Rojas is the defense's. He'll be 10 months from tearing his ACL when Penn State convenes camp in August, and the updates have been positive. Rojas looked to be a full participant in Lift For Life drills, a very good sign.

Penn State's defensive line will set up Rojas and fellow linebackers Caleb Bacon and Cael Brezina to make plays. A healthy Rojas will be that position group's chief playmaker.

Secondary: Can it be as good as advertised?

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy greets a teammate during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, Penn State's secondary is the best unit on the field. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith returned his top talent, led by Zion Tracy, Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson. Tracy might be the best overall football player on the team.

Then Campbell brought his top two safeties from Iowa State in Marcus Neal Jr. and Jeremiah Cooper, a two-time All-Big 12 player returning from a torn ACL. As it looks now, Penn State should have one of the Big Ten's top overall secondaries, a huge boost for the first-year coordinator in Lynn.

Special teams: Who's the punter?

Penn State Nittany Lions punter Nathan Tiyce (38) punts the ball away during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Ryan Barker is set to start, but Penn State should have a position duel at punter. Mississippi State transfer Nathan Tiyce was the only punter on the roster for spring drills. That changes for camp, when freshman Lance Tenbrock joins the competition.

Tenbrock initially signed with Campbell at Iowa State before making the move to Penn State. He'll have a chance to start immediately.

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