Who Penn State's Next Coach Should Prioritize in Retaining for 2026
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State plays the No. 2 team in the country this weekend, with Indiana traveling to Beaver Stadium, but more concerns are focused on what happens when this season concludes.
The transfer portal opens Jan. 2, though Penn State players could enter earlier depending on when the program hires a new coach. A new NCAA rule allows the Nittany Lions to enter the portal five days after the next coach is announced. As a result, there’s much uncertainty surrounding the program.
“Reality is, no one knows who is going to be here,” Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said. “When the next head coach is hired, that person could wipe the whole building out.”
Still, the next head coach should prioritize a list of players and coaches to retain in building a new program. Here’s a look.
Interim Head Coach Terry Smith
Athletic Director Pat Kraft is conducting a national search to pick Penn State’s 17th head coach and said he will consider Smith. But Penn State’s interim head coach should remain on staff otherwise.
Smith, who coaches cornerbacks and is the defensive recruiting coordinator, was part of James Franklin’s original staff and is currently the longest-tenured staff member. During this rough time, players have rallied behind him, and he is an important figure in the locker room.
Players and coaches refer to Smith as the “truth-teller” of the program, and the locker room respects that. Even though Smith has said Penn State is in the "middle of the storm,” he believes he hasn’t lost the locker room. Smith's presence is an important bridge between staffs and vital for continuity.
Tight Ends Coach Ty Howle
Penn State has become a destination for tight ends. Note that rookie Tyler Warren already has 518 receiving yards with the Indianapolis Colts. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce is the only tight end with more.
Howle is in year five with Penn State and is a former letterman. He played on the offensive line from 2009-2013. Under his leadership, the tight end room has transformed. Howle helped develop Warren, Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange into NFL players.
If the next coach wants to continue Penn State’s commitment to developing tight ends, Howle should remain as the position coach and lead that recruiting process.
Linebacker Tony Rojas
This season wasn’t what the linebacker expected well before James Franklin was fired. Rojas suffered a long-term injury before Penn State’s game against UCLA. Rojas is the pride of the defense, bringing immeasurable energy and skill to a unit that is struggling without him.
Teammates have said Rojas is in good spirits and that he’ll bounce back, and Penn State must make sure his comeback happens at Beaver Stadium. He’s a veteran voice who Penn State needs in the locker room.
In recent weeks, Rojas has posted several pictures on social media of his playing career, a potential sign that he wants to return. If Rojas decides to leave Penn State, that would be a huge loss for the Nittany Lions.
Wide Receiver Koby Howard
Penn State has struggled with receivers in recent years, and searching for answers in the transfer portal wasn’t successful this season. However, true freshman Koby Howard could be a bright spot for Penn State if he decides to stay.
Howard had the longest reception against Ohio State, a 26-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The week prior at Iowa, he also had the team’s longest reception (14 yards). Smith has wanted to get Penn State’s younger receivers involved more but says they are still learning the system.
Using this year to develop is pivotal for Howard to become a dependable target. That’s something Penn State desperately needs.
Tight Ends Andrew Rappleyea and Luke Reynolds
Like Howle, both Rappleyea and Reynolds are key pieces to continuing Penn State’s tight end success. Reynolds paces the position group with 213 receiving yards, and Rappleyea has 70 after missing most of last season with an injury.
While the transfer portal might seem appealing, development cannot be overlooked. If Howle remains, there should be no reason for either tight end to jump ship. Penn State’s next staff should prioritize these two playmakers as part of the offense. Having to start fresh at this position would set the program back even more.
Linebacker Amare Campbell
The junior has been Penn State’s best portal pickup of the season. A junior who played two seasons at North Carolina, Campbell earned not only a starting job right away but also the trust to become the team’s on-field play-caller.
Campbell leads the Nittany Lions in tackles (59) and tackles for loss (six) and is tied for the team lead with two sacks. He might be ready to enter the NFL Draft next year. But if Campbell wants to play another season of college football, Penn State should make every effort to retain him.
Defensive End Chaz Coleman
The true freshman hasn’t disappointed. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wasn’t wrong in calling Coleman the “Chazmanian Devil.” Penn State must ensure it doesn’t lose Coleman to the portal.
The Ohio native will be of interest to several programs looking to boost their pass rush. But if Penn State wants to continue to develop its defensive scheme, assuming Knowles is still the coordinator, Coleman is a potential powerhouse off the edge.
Safety King Mack
The sophomore started at Penn State, transferred to Alabama for one season but came right back. He said he missed the family atmosphere and was always close with Franklin.
Mack has been through the transfer portal before and understands the value of sticking through a frustrating time to develop. For that reason, he might be easier to retain depending on who is hired. Mack has done extra work, attending defensive staff meetings to better understand Knowles’ scheme. That hints at his commitment to Penn State despite the direction this season went.
Regardless, a locker-room voice like Mack’s will play an important part in Penn State’s next chapter.
Kicker Ryan Barker
Special teams have Penn State's most consistent unit this season. Ryan Barker is a huge part of that. He has made 11 of 12 field goals and is 8-for-8 on attempts of 30+ yards. Barker can make the clutch kicks too. Remember last year’s game-winner at USC.
Kickers don’t need to be forced into schemes of a new head coach like tight ends or safeties. Retaining a reliable kicker is one less thing for the new coach to worry about.