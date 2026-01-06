Ranking the Top 11 Players Penn State Retained for 2026

Penn State coach Matt Campbell has spent the past month rebuilding the Nittany Lions’ roster, which will look completely different in 2026 after 41 players (as of Monday night) entered the transfer portal.

While Campbell is bringing many of his former Iowa State players to Happy Valley, he also has made a strong effort to retain key Penn State talent. Here’s our ranking of the top 11 Nittany Lions who Campbell has retained so far.

1. Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Tony Rojas was on the field in 2025, Penn State allowed just 8.5 points per game in regulation. Over the next nine games, the Nittany Lions allowed 24.4. Granted, that was the bulk of Penn State’s Big Ten schedule, but the defense really missed the linebacker’s contributions, specifically against mobile quarterbacks.

Rojas’ speed was a glaring absence when Penn State allowed 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns to UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and when it allowed 130 yards and two touchdowns to Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski.

Penn State’s defense was a shell of itself without Rojas in the lineup. His healthy return in 2026 elevates the unit. .

2. Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh

Penn State's Anthony Donkoh hugs interim head coach Terry Smith during the Nittany Lions' game against Michigan State. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Donkoh is Penn State’s lone returning starter on the offensive line. The redshirt sophomore started in 21 games at guard and tackle the past two seasons and has been a proven leader on the offensive line.

Donkoh will have to set the tone for a relatively new front five, which will play without offensive line coach Phil Trautwein for the first time since 2019.

3. Defensive end Max Granville

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Penn State expected Granville to be a game-changer on the defensive line before he sustained a season-ending injury. The redshirt freshman returns to a defensive line that lost arguably its six most impactful players in Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zane Durant, Zuriah Fisher, Chaz Coleman, Alonzo Ford Jr., Xavier Gilliam.

A healthy Granville will play a large role on Penn State's defense in 2026.

4. Cornerback Daryus Dixson

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson (5) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Daryus Dixson emerged as a high-potential player toward the end of the season. A 4-star freshman cornerback, Dixson earned plenty of playing time in November and took advantage of it. He made 17 tackles (1.5 for loss), one sack, six pass breakups and six passes defended in the final five games. Dixson was terrific in the Pinstripe Bowl, breaking up three passes, one in the end zone.

5. Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins

Penn State offensive lineman Cooper Cousins greets fans outside Beaver Stadium before the Blue-White game. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cooper Cousins was a rotational player at guard in 2025 but started the Pinstripe Bowl and should use that as a springboard to next season. He’s an uber-talented player, having been 247Sports’ top-ranked interior lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. Cousins also provides a strong leadership voice, which will help with the offense’s transition.

6. Wide receiver Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Koby Howard is the lone returning receiver with at least 100 receiving yards. The 4-star prospect out of Florida was a strong intermediate threat for the Nittany Lions during the second half of last season and averaged 19 yards per catch.

With Penn State’s wide receiver room undergoing an overhaul via the transfer portal, Howard is the vital returning piece.

7. Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Malachi Goodman (78) during a warmup before a game vs. the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Malachi Goodman was Penn State’s top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class and the 57th-rated player nationally, according to 247Sports. With the Nittany Lions losing starting tackles Drew Shelton and Nolan Rucci, retaining Goodman was essential.

Goodman is one of the most underrated keeps for Campbell and company from the 2025 roster. He also was featured in a documentary on Paramount+ about 5-star freshmen in the Big Ten.

8. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea scores on a touchdown reception during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Andrew Rappleyea ended the season scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games. The redshirt sophomore became a threat in the pass game for Penn State but also proved pivotal as a run-blocking tight end.

In addition to his play, Rappleyea is a vocal leader. Rappleyea will pair with former Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer to form a compelling room.

9. Kicker Ryan Barker

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Retaining Ryan Barker was perhaps Campbell’s most underrated move. Barker owns the best field-goal percentage in school history (89.2 percent) and finished 2025 with the top field-goal percentage in the FBS (94.7 percent).

The former walk-on has been one of the most reliable players on the Nittany Lions since earning the starting role in 2024. Bringing back one of the FBS’ most reliable kickers is a major relief for Campbell.

10. Defensive end Yvan Kemajou

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (99) pressures Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State lost five defensive ends (Dennis-Sutton to the NFL and four to the portal), prompting a position reset. Kemajou forms the foundation.

The freshman earned more snaps toward the end of last season, finishing with 13 tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks. He’ll play a big role in 2026.

11. Cornerback Audavion Collins

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) celebrates after recovering a fumble on a kickoff return during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Terry Smith’s cornerback room will be among the team’s best, and Collins is a veteran who should have one of the starting spots locked. He was Penn State’s most consistent cover corner (breaking up three passes) and will lead the group.

