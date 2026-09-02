Why College Football Is Sleeping on Penn State Quarterback Rocco Becht

Quarterback Rocco Becht brings experience to Penn State. Two seasons ago, he led Iowa State to a school-record 11 wins and an appearance in the Big 12 Championship while putting up career numbers.

Becht threw for 3,505 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions that year, but his production dropped last season, as he played through shoulder injuries. Now, with the 2026 season about to start, Becht is a fifth-year senior who feels like the quarterback he was as a redshirt sophomore.

“I feel healthy 100 percent again, so I feel like I'm back to my 2024 self,” Becht said before Penn State’s season-opener Saturday vs. Marshall. “I just want to go out there and play ball and win a lot of games for this program.”

‘It's just the same preparation’

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Becht, who led seven game-winning drives with the Cyclones, is the most experienced quarterback in college football, starting 39 games throughout his career at Iowa State. However, his 40th start will happen with a different team in the Nittany Lions, but Becht wants to stay consistent while getting ready.

“It's just the same preparation, same guy every single day, no matter where I am, where I'm playing,” Becht said. “I'm gonna be the same dude, prep the same, lead the same way. Again, I might have a couple butterflies walking out of the tunnel with 106,000 [fans], but that's part of the game. That's part of the game of football. I'm gonna embrace it. I'm gonna take it all in, and then I'm gonna lock in and get this team ready to roll.”

Becht spent this offseason working to become more injury resilient after undergoing surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder to repair a torn labrum. He was limited during spring practices but was fully healthy during training camp, where he had a strong performance.

Becht said he was “under-recruited” coming out of high school and didn’t really know what his future would hold. As a result, this season makes him feel “super blessed” to be the starting quarterback at “one of the most prestigious historic programs in college football.”

“This wasn't on my agenda, and so now that I am here, I'm super excited to be a part of it,” Becht said. “[I’m] super excited to get the season on the roll and excited to see what it has in store for us.”

What to expect from Becht this season

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Based on his experience, Becht will have “full control” over changing play calls at the line of scrimmage, according to offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser. Mouser wants Becht to play fast, so he’s comfortable allowing Becht to get into plays that he wants.

What will help Becht play fast is that he’s playing healthy for the first time since enduring those shoulder injuries, which the coaching staff is looking forward to.

“When that guy's playing clear-headed, and we have the ball, and he's extending plays, and he's throwing on time, and he trusts what he sees, you could tell there's like another gear to that guy's game,” Mouser said. “For him, like I said before, like for all of us, it's going to be really exciting.”

During 11-on-11 drills in training camp, Becht showed the ability to read the defense and make correct throws on passing plays. He’ll also be involved in the running game, as the first-team offense used read-option plays throughout practices.

Becht’s experience gives the Nittany Lions a reliable floor at quarterback. But getting healthy and playing an “elite clip” in camp, according to head coach Matt Campbell, raises Becht’s ceiling. When asked why Penn State fans should trust Becht’s leadership, Campbell said they should because he doesn’t try to be someone he’s not.

“One of my favorite things to say about Rocco, what makes him special, to me what makes great quarterbacks special, is when they know who they are and they're confident in who they are rather than trying to be somebody else,” Campbell said. “I think that's hard in the quarterback world. In the recruiting of quarterbacks today, the world of Elite 11, all the stuff. I think you can get lost in trying to be somebody else, the next this or the next that.

Rocco even had that unique challenge at [Iowa State], the next Brock Purdy. What I always love about Rocco is, Rocco is never trying to be anybody else but the absolute best version of himself. I think you've seen that in really critical, hard moments, him step up in key situations and win the football game with the ball in his hand. I think that aspect of it, it's earned.”

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell celebrates with quarterback Rocco Becht (3) after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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