Why I'm Buying the Hype Around the Penn State Running Backs This Season

Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen set multiple program records over their four years together in the Penn State offense. Nittany Lions fans knew them well.

But this year, Penn State’s backfield is an unknown. Two of the backs are transfers, one is a freshman signee and the two returners have totaled 221 rushing yards over five combined seasons in Happy Valley.

However, despite the new faces and former depth players set to become consistent contributors, first-year running backs coach Savon Huggins still has high expectations. Huggins could give four backs some burn in the backfield, using each in different ways.

“It’s a long season, and we expect to be in there for the long haul,” Huggins said of the depth chart. “So just got to keep them all ready. And then I think it all kind of figures itself out in the end.

“Who can be the most consistent, take care of the ball, and be reliable in pass protection? I told all the guys, ‘Listen, you all make the depth chart, not me. So you just go out there and be consistent every day. Your practice habits, your routine, and what you're doing on and off the field [with] your nutrition, that kind of really just takes care of itself. And I do think that we're gonna need all four of them at some point in this season.”

Why is Penn State considering such a unique four-back rotation? What should you expect out of the room this season? We dived into the running back unit, why you should buy into the internal hype and why it could be one of the strongest positions on the team.

The Nittany Lions’ backfield is deep

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs through a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fielding a four-man backfield is rare, but that shows how deep this room is. Carson Hansen was a dominant lead back at Iowa State. James Peoples would be in the running back rotation at Ohio State this year had he stayed.

Martin might be the most complete back on the team, and Wallace has seriously turned some heads since the spring. The running back room is filled with talent.

It’s telling how good this group could be when Huggins said all four of his backs could be bell cows. He also said they all pass-protect well, can play three downs and catch the ball. The remaining part of the equation, which will determine the depth chart, is consistency.

“Quinton Martin has an unbelievable skill set, and you saw him be very explosive through spring ball,” Huggins said. “You see James show flashes. He had a really nice explosive run in an inside zone in the spring game.

“And then you see Carson have about a couple 40-yard runs and some hard catches; the one catch he had on a slide route on third down. And then Cam is finally able to be healthy. I think it really is going to play itself out.”

Penn State’s running backs complement each other

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All four bring different skill sets to the offense. On 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Hansen becomes a factor with his physicality. In a 2-minute drill before halftime, when Penn State needs a back with receiving and protecting skills, Peoples gets the call.

In need of an explosive run? Martin is the end-to-end speed guy. Looking for a changeup? Wallace, at 5-9, 204 pounds can be that.

“Quinton can run. Quinton can get 22 miles off the catapult, but Carson is not far behind. And then also James as well [is fast],” Huggins said. “Man, those three guys probably can go, go. I mean, Quinton probably has had the most explosives in terms of 40-, 50-yard [runs].

“But you know James has unbelievable contact balance. Cam Wallace has unbelievable contact balance. Carson Hansen is as physical as they come. Like he will never go down on first contact, and Carson Hansen, if it's [a] four [-yard run], he's going to fall and get seven.

“Each and every one of those guys has great characteristics in their game. They all could have really good hands. Some probably have more third-down hands, but Carson’s got better hands than you think. … He was catching one-handed passes [in high school].”

An exceptional stat

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huggins said that the two most important things a running back must do are protect the football and the quarterback. Hansen, Peoples, Martin and Wallace all do that well.

The four backs have combined for 587 touches in their collegiate careers. The number of times they have lost fumbles? Zero. Turnovers and takeaways define games. If Penn State’s backs keep the ball off the ground, that’s a massive advantage.

As for protecting the quarterback, Huggins had nothing but praise for all four backs. He said they’ve all done an “unbelievable job” of “sticking their face into contact and being consistent with that.” Huggins cited Peoples specifically as someone who excels in pass protection

“The two most important things as a running back are to protect the ball and protect the quarterback. That is a non-negotiable,” Huggins said. “If you can't do that, then you're gonna put yourself in a position to not play. So if Quinton Martin's doing those two things really [well], that's just gonna raise the expectation for everybody else too.

“... We take great pride in making sure that we take care of the ball and take care of the quarterback when it matters the most.”

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace runs through a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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