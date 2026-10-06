Why Rocco Becht Should Remain Penn State's Starting Quarterback — and Why He Shouldn't

Just after Penn State’s 34-13 loss to Northwestern, quarterback Rocco Becht approached a few of his teammates and told them to keep their heads up. Penn State was fresh off its second straight abysmal offensive performance, scoring just three touchdowns in two Big Ten games. That might cause bowed heads and doubt in the locker room.

So might the recent play of Becht, who entered 2026 as the winningest quarterback in FBS football (26 wins). To begin his one-year Nittany Lions tenure, however, Becht hasn’t performed like it. He ranks 79th in the country in ESPN’s quarterback rating (53.7) and 87th in completion percentage (61.9 percent).

In his first two games of Big Ten play, Becht has been a shell of his non-conference self. The Nittany Lions rank in the bottom five in conference play in basically every major passing statistic, including yards per game (178.5), completion percentage (54.3 percent), touchdowns (1), interceptions (3) and efficiency rating (93.3).

It’s hard to even pinpoint a main problem for Becht. He’s been inaccurate and his decision-making has been off, something shocking to see out of an experienced quarterback.

Becht has consistently missed throws high, wide and short. He hasn’t been able to connect on a deep ball in conference play. The 6-1 quarterback also has had multiple passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, producing two of his three interceptions.

"It's definitely frustrating," Becht said Friday. "I'm better than that. I’ve just got to look myself in the mirror and ask myself, 'Why am I doing this? Why am I here?' and not sulk but continue to raise myself up, continue to get better week in and week out and know why I'm missing these throws right now."

All of which begs the question: Should coach Matt Campbell make a change at quarterback?

“I think it’s easy to say that somebody’s not good from a couch or behind a TV, but the stats speak for themselves,” wide receiver Chase Sowell, who has played with Becht for two years, said Friday night. “You’ve seen what he’s done. He’s played Iowa for three years, so the Big Ten is not a problem.

“I know what he’s capable of. I know how much he cares about us and I know how much he cares about this place. He’s literally there 24/7, always, always, always trying to find ways to get us extra reps and get on the same page. So I have a bunch of confidence in him. He’s proven time and time again what he’s capable of.”

Why Penn State should stick with Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht is the most seasoned quarterback in college football. Saturday’s game against USC likely will mark his 45th career start. He began the season with 32 200-yard passing games and seven game-winning drives. That’s who you want leading a ship that feels like it's about to sink; someone who won’t waver when times get tough.

"Rocco has proven that he can work through a football game where it's not perfect," Campbell said. "And to be honest with you, Rocco's worked through hard before, and he's proven he's got the great ability to do it."

Penn State (3-2) still has most of the season in front of it. The Nittany Lions need to finish the year strong to pay dividends in recruiting and the transfer portal.

So why not go with the experienced quarterback who has proven himself before? He's also likely the highest-paid player on the roster, so talk about a massive amount of dead money if he falls in the depth chart.

It would be a tough ask to throw backup quarterback Alex Manske into the fire against 19th-ranked USC. In the most important matchup of the 2026 season, Becht should have a chance to right his wrongs against a struggling Trojans defense that is 15th in the Big Ten in passing defense (230.7 passing yards per game).

But if Becht doesn’t level out quickly, Campbell and his staff might have no other choice. Next up: Manske.

Why Penn State should go to Alex Manske

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske runs with the ball against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said before the season that Manske has “forced us to have to play him.” So why not start Manske?

The redshirt freshman, who was sidelined in spring ball and part of the summer following open-heart surgery, has all the tools. Manske (6-3, 210 pounds) has the frame and a strong arm and is a dual-threat with his legs. Manske has been steady in his brief playing time, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 102 yards.

“He's playing as good a football as we've witnessed Alex Manske playing his entire career,” Campbell said before the season. “And I think what you're seeing as you're watching him, he's got elite arm talent. He certainly is an elite athlete. He's a guy that could probably start at safety.”

Manske, a top-25 quarterback recruit out of Algona (Iowa) High, has faced injuries and the heart condition in his career but is finally healthy and could be the spark a desperate team needs.

Where Manske might help most is with his legs. Penn State’s rushing offense has been anemic in Big Ten play, and adding a dual-threat quarterback could provide a jolt. Penn State tried to use Becht’s legs against Wisconsin just to find something that works, but it was largely ineffective, as he ran for 23 yards on 10 carries.

Before the season, Campbell labeled Manske the team’s quarterback of the future. If Penn State’s season continues down this road, that future might need to arrive sooner. Then Campbell could test his theory this season to determine whether in fact is the future and just how active the team needs to be in the quarterback portal market.

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