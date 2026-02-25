Tyreek Hill Next Team Odds: Chiefs, Bills, Ravens Favored to Land Veteran Receiver
Veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, and there are several teams who could use his services for the upcoming NFL season.
Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury last year that ended not only his season but his Dolphins career as well.
The veteran wideout may not have the same speed or skill that he once had, especially after that injury, but he could still be a useful weapon in the passing game for some teams. He had 81 catches for 959 yards in the 2024 season for Miami, and 21 catches for 265 yards in four games last campaign.
So, where might Hill land for the 2026 NFL season?
Tyreek Hill Next Team Odds for 2026 Season
- Kansas City Chiefs: +150
- Buffalo Bills: +600
- Baltimore Ravens: +700
- Los Angeles Chargers: +800
- New England Patriots: +1400
- Las Vegas Raiders: +1400
- Los Angeles Rams: +1400
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +1600
- New York Giants: +1600
- Denver Broncos: +1600
- San Francisco 49ers: +1800
These are the teams with the 11 best odds to land Hill, with the rest of the league at 20/1 or longer to sign the veteran receiver.
A return to Kansas City would certainly make sense for both Hill and the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Hill clearly had a connection during his time there, and the Chiefs need offensive weapons with Travis Kelce potentially retiring, and not much depth at the wide receiver position.
These +150 odds imply a 40% chance of Hill returning to Kansas City, well above the rest of the field.
Could Hill instead go to an AFC rival of his former teams? The Buffalo Bills have a 14.29% implied chance to sign the wideout at +600, with the Baltimore Ravens just behind them at +700.
The Los Angeles Chargers could be interesting as well. They already have a strong crop of receivers, so Hill may not receive as much defensive coverage there as he would with other teams. The same goes for the Rams in Los Angeles as well.
The New England Patriots are another team to watch, and might be my pick at these +1400 odds. Drake Maye looks like the real deal, and the Patriots have a strong defense on the other side of the ball.
Only time will tell where Hill signs, but my money would be on the chalk Chiefs at +150 or Patriots at +1400.
