Will Penn State Be an Underdog for the 2026 White Out?

Some betting odds are beginning to emerge ahead of Penn State's 2026 football season, and the Nittany Lions are underdogs in two of them. That includes the potential White Out game, which is yet unannounced but expected to happen for USC's Oct. 10 visit to Beaver Stadium.

According to DraftKings, Penn State is an early 1.5-point underdog to the Trojans ahead of their first game in State College since 1994. Penn State and USC are meeting for the second time as Big Ten opponents, with the Nittany Lions winning in overtime in Los Angeles as a road favorite in 2024.

Penn State and USC were tightly bundled in ESPN's early SP+ rankings, with the Trojans checking in at No. 13 and Penn State four spots back at No. 17. USC is coming off a 9-4 season in which it finished 7-2 in the Big Ten and 20th in the final AP Top 25.

We ranked USC as Penn State's toughest opponent on the 2026 regular-season schedule, which otherwise appears manageable, especially at home, for first-year head coach Matt Campbell. USC is the only team Penn State will host that is currently ranked in the top 40 of the SP+.

Penn State isn't accustomed to being a White Out underdog lately, having been the favorite in the last seven games, including the 2024 College Football Playoff White Out vs. SMU. The Nittany Lions were 3.5-point favorites over Oregon in last year's regular-season White Out at Beaver Stadium. Of course, the Ducks won in double overtime.

Penn State Nittany Lions fans cheer before the 2025 White Out game vs. the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

DraftKings' early odds also have Penn State as an underdog at Michigan on Oct. 17, the week after Penn State hosts USC. The Wolverines, who have a new coach in Kyle Whittingham, are early 6.5-point favorites for one of the Big Ten's most intriguing games of the regular season.

Penn State has lost three straight to Michigan and has won just once at Michigan Stadium since 2009. And that was the 2020 COVID-season game, which the Nittany Liosn won 27-17.

Penn State is 3-7 against the spread vs. Michigan in their last 10 meetings, with the Wolverines winning vs. the spread in five of the last six meetings.

Penn State's early season-opening line is out as well. The Nittany Lions currently are 23.5-point favorites against Marshall for the Sept. 5 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State will face Marshall for the first time since 1930.

In the futures betting rounds, Penn State continues to be a healthy mid-level bet to win nine regular-season games. DraftKings has Penn State at -166 to finish over 8.5 wins and at +140 to win more than 9.5 games.

That's a fair line considering the offseason of change Penn State underwent. Campbell brought in 55 new players, including 40 from the transfer portal. Twent-four of those transfers played for Campbell last season at Iowa State, notably quarterback Rocco Becht, who will be a fourth-year FBS starter.

Penn State fields one of the nation's most experienced teams, with more than 30 players in at least their fourth years of college football. Campbell built the experienced team on purpose but began summer workouts still navigating how to put the entire roster together properly.

"It’s too early to tell," Campbell said when asked about his team's playoff potential. "But I don't care what year it is, you're always trying to build a team to play championship level football in November and December and now in January.

The reality from our end of it is, every step of the way we were thinking about how we can build the best roster to be our best. I think we grew immensely through the first 16 weeks of our time with this football team. ... I think fall camp will tell us a lot more about who we are and where we're at."

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the field during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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