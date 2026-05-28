Ranking Penn State's 2026 Football Schedule From Toughest to Easiest

Penn State’s 2026 football schedule looks favorable compared to years past. The Nittany Lions will play just two teams (USC and Michigan) that made the final AP top-25 poll of 2025, with no matchups against programs that made the College Football Playoff. No wonder FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt suggested that Penn State and head coach Matt Campbell hit the scheduling “jackpot.”

But we dived deeper into Penn State’s schedule, ranking the games from most to least important and taking into account the impact that schedule will have on Campbell's first team.

Oct. 10 vs. USC

Penn State Nittany Lions players celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans in overtime in 2024. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Penn State’s first real test comes against the Trojans, who ranked 20th in ESPN’s post-spring top-25. And USC just might be the best team on the slate.

Win the game and Campbell will likely pick up his first AP top-25 victory as the Penn State coach. Lose, and some doubt may start to creep in the back of Nittany Lions fans’ minds.

The USC matchup also begins a tough stretch of four games, which includes contests against Michigan and Washington. Beginning that span with a win would be vital to Penn State’s chance of making the College Football Playoff. It should be the prime choice for the White Out as well.

Oct. 17 at Michigan

Penn State might have more to gain by beating Michigan than USC. The Nittany Lions were just 3-8 against Michigan and 1-4 at The Big House in the James Franklin era. A victory in Ann Arbor would show progress toward turning the page.

Add in that Michigan, which also has a new head coach, could be one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and this mid-October matchup will have playoff implications.

Nov. 7 at Washington

The visit to Husky Stadium rounds out Penn State’s difficult four-game, midseason stretch. And just like the USC and Michigan matchups, the result could determine Penn State’s playoff fate.

Washington might be the hardest game, if not the best team, of the bunch. The Huskies are 25-2 at Husky Stadium over the last four years and sport a strong roster that returns starting quarterback Demond Williams.

A win against Washington would likely put the Nittany Lions in good shape to make the playoff with a closing stretch of Minnesota, Rutgers and Maryland in their last three games.

Sept. 5 vs. Marshall

Penn State Nittany Lions players run onto the field at Beaver Stadium before the 2025 season-opener vs. Nevada. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Marshall’s talent is nowhere near that of the three previously mentioned teams, it’s Penn State’s first game of the Campbell era. Starting on the right note, especially in Beaver Stadium, is crucial for getting fans to buy into the team. A convincing win isn’t essential, but it would help with Campbell’s introduction.

Oct. 2 at Northwestern

Penn State’s first Big Ten road matchup comes against Northwestern on a Friday night. And it’s the first game that will be played at the new Ryan Field, the Wildcats' $870 million stadium.

More importantly, the game will allow the Nittany Lions to flush last year’s difficult 22-21 loss to Northwestern at Beaver Stadium, which was the last Penn State game under Franklin. Further, Northwestern is the Nittany Lions’ last opponent before the daunting four-game stretch that includes USC, Michigan and Washington.

Sept. 26 vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Penn State opens Big Ten play at home vs. Wisconsin on Homecoming. Badgers coach Luke Fickell might face the most pressure of any Big Ten head coach heading into next season. His team finished 15th in the conference last year and didn’t qualify for a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

But it’s still an important game for the Nittany Lions. The first game of Big Ten play is never one to underestimate, regardless of the team.

Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota

Minnesota has always been a tough opponent for the Nittany Lions under head coach P.J. Fleck. Minnesota finished 2025 eighth in the conference with a 5-4 Big Ten record and 8-5 overall mark, four spots ahead of Penn State.

However, the Nittany Lions have won the last four games against the Golden Gophers in Happy Valley, the last a 45-17 victory in 2022. Another promising note for Campbell and company: Minnesota was 0-5 last year on the road.

Sept. 12 at Temple

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Jaxon Smolik runs with the ball in the 2025 Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The last time Penn State faced Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in 2015, the Owls outscored Nittany Lions 27-0 in the final three quarters en route to a 27-10 win. It remains one of the most stunning losses of Franklin’s tenure.

This rematch in Philadelphia is even more enticing because four Nittany Lions (quarterback Jaxon Smolik, safety Kolin Dinkins, tight end Joey Schlaffer and defensive end Kaleb Artis) transferred to Temple.

Smolik could get the start at quarterback for the Owls. The redshirt sophomore went 15-for-19 for 241 yards and three touchdowns in Temple’s spring game and might have some payback in mind.

Nov. 21 vs. Rutgers

The 2025 Penn State-Rutgers matchup was a thriller. The Nittany Lions ultimately prevailed 40-36 after posting a whopping 300 rushing yards, including a 22-carry, 226-yard performance by Kaytron Allen.

The Scarlet Knights lost star wideout Ian Strong to Cal but returned KJ Duff, who recorded the third-most receiving yards (1,084) in the Big Ten last season. It wouldn’t be shocking if Rutgers gave the Nittany Lions another fit late next year.

Nov. 28 at Maryland

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley stands on the field before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Penn State and Maryland have a lopsided series history. Penn State is 44-3-1 all-time against the Terrapins and have outscored them 125-22 over the past three matchups. The last in 2024 prompted Maryland coach Mike Locksley to unleash some postgame frustration.

Maryland will conclude the Nittany Lions 2026 campaign in SECU Stadium. And considering Penn State’s relatively light schedule, it isn’t too far out of the picture to envision this game having Big Ten Championship implications.

Oct. 31 vs. Purdue

Purdue might be the worst team in the Big Ten and the easiest game on Penn State’s 2026 schedule. The Boilermakers brought in 29 transfers, including former Nittany Lions linebacker Anthony Speca. But it’s hard to envision them significantly improving their 2-10 record from last year.

Purdue also has an 18-game Big Ten losing streak, with its last conference win coming in the season finale against Indiana in 2023. Penn State should be able to handle business before a late-year clash with Washington the following week.

Sept. 19 vs. Buffalo

Penn State is 2-0 all-time against Buffalo and the Sept. 19 game versus the Bulls should be the least of its worries. Buffalo is coming off a 5-7 season in 2025, including a 1-3 nonconference record.

The Bulls are also 0-4 against Big Ten teams since 2020, losing to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland and Nebraska. The noon game at Beaver Stadium should give Penn State some momentum heading into its conference opener vs. Wisconsin.

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