Former Penn State Wrestling Star David Taylor Returns to Competition
David Taylor, the most successful international wrestler in Penn State history, evidently didn't retire at the U.S. Olympic Trials in April. The three-time world champ and Olympic gold medalist returns to the mat this weekend at the 2024 U.S. Senior World Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Taylor is the No. 1 seed in the 92 kg men's freestyle class and will compete for a trip to the 2024 World Championships in Albania.
The decision marks a unique detour for Taylor, who became Oklahoma State's wrestling coach in April. He last competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in State College, falling in the 86 kg freestyle championship series to Aaron Brooks, Penn State's four-time NCAA champ who won bronze at the Paris Olympics. As he prepares for his first season as a college head coach, Taylor also will return to international competition.
“I think it’s a great thing any time that we can put the brand of the program out in the wrestling world,” Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. “For our team here to see him competing and doing the things to get ready to compete, it only makes what’s happening in our room better.”
Taylor registered to wrestle at the World Team Trials in the 92 kg freestyle weight class, one of four that were not part of the competition at the Paris Olympics. Wrestlers who competed at the Paris Olympics are not eligible for this event.
According to USA Wrestling, Taylor would become the No. 1 seed in the weight class' Challenge Tournament if he weighs in Saturday morning. That applies because Taylor won a 2023 world title at 86 kg.
Representing Penn State and the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, Taylor amassed a substantial body of work in collegiate and international wrestling. He won two NCAA titles and two Hodge trophies at Penn State, where he went 134-3 in his college career from 2011-14. In international wrestling, Taylor went 70-1 over a stretch that included four gold medals: three at worlds and one at the Olympics.
After the U.S. Olympic Trials loss to Brooks, Taylor pivoted to coaching on a major stage. He became a first-time college head coach at one of the nation's most historic college wrestling programs, replacing John Smith, who retired in April after 33 seasons, five NCAA team titles and 23 conference titles.
The World Team Trials begin Saturday morning in Omaha. The final rounds of the championship series are scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Sunday.
More Penn State Wrestling
Nittany Lions shine at U20 World Championships
Aaron Brooks wins bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft discusses Cael Sanderson extension, David Taylor's contract at Oklahoma State
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.