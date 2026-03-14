How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan in Big Ten Hockey Semifinals: TV, Streaming

Penn State will face No. 1 Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten Hockey Tournament on Saturday, just three days after a decisive win over Minnesota. The winner advances to the conference title game March 21. With a win over Michigan and an Ohio State victory over No. 3 Michigan State, the Nittany Lions would host their first Big Ten championship game at Pegula Ice Arena.

But to get there, No. 10 Penn State must beat a team against which it is 1-2-1 this season. However, the Nittany Lions are 3-2-1 over their last six games in Ann Arbor, including two monumental wins in last year’s Big Ten quarterfinals.

Here’s what else to know before the heavyweight clash between two programs with national-championship aspirations.

Penn State forward Charlie Cerrato celebrates a penalty goal with teammate Arsenii Sergeev against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 Big Ten Hockey Tournament. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Michigan

Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET Saturday puck drop at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network and available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

Can’t watch? Listen to Brian Tripp and Trevor Hamilton call the game live on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State vs. Michigan betting line?

Game odds are currently unavailable, though DraftKings lists Michigan at +190 to win the Big Ten title and Penn State at +440. Michigan State, the tournament’s top seed, is the Big Ten favorite at +100.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Penn State (21-12-2) seemingly is back on track following a much-needed 6-2 win over Minnesota in the Big Ten quarterfinals. The Nittany Lions entered the game with a 2-6-2 record over their previous 10 games, a stretch dating to their late-January series loss to the Spartans.

However, Penn State also looks to beat a ranked team for the first time since Jan. 24. The Nittany Lions are 0-5-1 against ranked teams since their 3-1 road win over then-No. 5 Wisconsin.

Offensively, Penn State has been led by a two-headed freshman monster in Gavin McKenna and Jackson Smith. McKenna paces the team in points (50), assists (36), power-play assists (16) and shots (141). He ranks second in the nation in points, assists and points per game (1.52).

Despite being a defenseman, Smith is tied for fifth in goals (11), is seventh in shots (81) and is tied for the lead in power-play goals (7). The two have stamped their presence on Penn State’s offensive attack, controlling the pace of play and setting up pristine chances for teammates.

The Nittany Lions welcomed back star center and Carolina Hurricanes prospect Charlie Cerrato, who was out for two months with an injury, in the regular-season finale against Wisconsin. Cerrato has registered a point in each game since returning and scored the opening goal against Minnesota.

Cerrato’s offensive presence is vital for Penn State to make a deep postseason run. The sophomore is the team’s most talented center and adds much-needed defensive prowess at forward. Despite missing two months, Cerrato is sixth on Penn State in points (26) and fifth in assists (20).

Forward Matt DiMarsico leads Penn State with 18 goals, and linemate JJ Wiebsuch has 11 points in 10 games against the Wolverines. That includes a hat trick last year in Game 1 of the Big Ten quarterfinals.

About the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines forward Michael Hage skates with the puck against Penn State during a 2025 Big Ten Tournament game at Yost Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Like Penn State, Michigan (27-7-1) is coming off a blowout win in its quarterfinal game. The Wolverines defeated Notre Dame 6-1 behind a four-assist performance by superstar sophomore Michael Hage.

Michigan’s biggest strength is its offensive firepower, as the team leads the nation in scoring (4.49 goals per game). In addition to their even-strength dominance, the Wolverines are the only team in the nation to eclipse a 30-percent conversion rate on the power play.

That dominant offense is led by two of the country's top-four scorers in Hage (49) and 24-year-old T.J. Hughes (48). Hage just edges out McKenna on the assist leaderboard, leading the nation with 37. Hughes is the active scoring leader in NCAA Division I men’s hockey with 170 career points.

However, what makes Michigan so dangerous is its all-around game. The Wolverines own the second-best scoring defense in the Big Ten (and 13th best in the nation) at 2.37 goals allowed per game.

That is largely due to freshman goaltender Jack Ivankovich, who ranks 11th in the nation and third in the conference in save percentage (.923). His goals-allowed average of 2.113 is 10th in college hockey.

Notably for Penn State, Michigan is the best third-period team in the nation. The Wolverines are outscoring opponents 62-29 in the most important frame of the game and are an impressive 5-0-1 in overtime. The Nittany Lions want a lead heading into the third period to give themselves the best chance to reach the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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