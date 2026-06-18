Penn State Hockey Takes Draft Spotlight With Tessa Janecke, Gavin McKenna

Penn State hockey already has one top-three professional draft pick. It almost certainly will add another in a week.

Tessa Janecke, Penn State's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's hockey, became the highest-drafted athlete in Penn State hockey history Wednesday. PWHL Las Vegas selected Janecke third overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft in Detroit.

Janecke is the most decorated Penn State hockey player, with school records in goals (89), assists (112) and points (201) and a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Janecke also scored the overtime golden goal for Team USA at the 2025 World Championships.

A message from Tessa Janecke 🎤 pic.twitter.com/zyjTNWbOVF — PWHL Las Vegas (@pwhl_lasvegas) June 17, 2026

Penn State has a chance to make more history at the 2026 NHL Draft, set for June 26-27 in Buffalo. Nittany Lions freshman Gavin McKenna is the consensus No. 1 pick projected to the Toronto Maple Leafs, which would make him the first No. 1 overall pick in Penn State hockey history.

In all, Penn State could have more than 10 hockey players drafted between the men and women's teams. The Penn State women, who reached the Frozen Four for the first time, had a record seven players drafted from their 2026 team. Janecke was the center of that team.

After winning gold in Milan with Team USA, Janecke returned to lead the Nittany Lions to the Frozen Four on home ice. A three-time AHA Player of the Year, Janecke recorded 48 points (26 goals and 22 assists) despite missing time to play Olympic hockey. She was the first Penn State player to be named a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the best player in women's hockey.

Six Penn State teammates joined Janecke in the draft. Senior defenseman Leah Stocker went in the third round (27th overall) to the Boston Fleet. The Minnesota Frost picked senior forward Maddy Christian in the third round (33rd overall).

Goaltender Katie DeSa was a fourth-round pick of the Vancouver Goldeneyes, and forward Katelyn Roberts was a fourth-round selection of the New York Sirens. Defenseman Kendall Butze joined Janecke in Las Vegas as a fifth-round pick, and forward Mya Vaslet went in the sixth round to PWHL Hamilton.

Will Gavin McKenna go No. 1 overall?

“Pressure’s a privilege…it means I’m doing something right.”



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Tonight on TNT 📺 following Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals!! 🏒 #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/UPYTjYbC5E — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) May 21, 2026

Next up is McKenna, the one-year Penn State star who is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, according to the Kalshi predictions market. McKenna had a memorable season for the Nittany Lions, setting nine program records and earning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

McKenna scored 51 points, a record among Penn State freshmen, and became just the third player in program history to record a 50-point season. He also led the Big Ten in points per game and was named second-team all-conference.

McKenna's candidacy to go No. 1 overall has grown sharply since season's end. According to NHL.com, he's the "most talented player in this draft class." Toronto officials reportedly have met with McKenna several times, most recently at the NHL Draft Combine.

"The Maple Leafs, holding the No. 1 pick for the second time in 10 years, could benefit from adding a calm, clutch forward who can drive the tempo in their top six," NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale wrote. "McKenna fits that mold as the most electrifying offensive playmaker in this draft class."

Buks has Ivar Stenberg atop his draft board, but the gap between him and Gavin McKenna is razor thin. 👀 pic.twitter.com/e02vJ97s4c — Game Notes (@GameNotesBud) June 17, 2026

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