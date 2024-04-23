At the NFL Draft, Penn State Seeks to Make a First-Round Splash
At this time of year, Penn State football leans into the development pitch of its program. The Nittany Lions have put together some prolific drafts of late (20 players over the past three seasons) but seek some more marquee first-rounders.
Not that they've been lacking. Penn State had two in 2021 (Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh) followed by Jahan Dotson in 2022. But coach James Franklin's program looks to add to its total of four first-rounders over the past 10 seasons. Penn State conceivably could produce two more first-rounders at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and defensive end Chop Robinson lead Penn State's contingent into the draft, which begins Thursday night. Fashanu is a first-round lock, likely to get drafted within the first 15 picks. Robinson, meanwhile, has been modeled as a late first-rounder who could slip into the second round, as cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Which got us thinking: How deep is Penn State's first-round draft history? In college football, Penn State is a top-15 program for first-round picks. Forty Nittany Lions have been selected in the first round since 1956, when Lenny Moore went ninth overall to Baltimore. According to Winsipedia, Penn State ranks 14th in college football history, six first-round picks behind Florida State and Texas — and 50 behind leader Ohio State.
Penn State has had two No. 1 overall picks (Ki-Jana Carter to Cincinnati in 1995 and Courtney Brown to Cleveland in 2000) and nine drafts with multiple first-rounders. The most productive was 2003, when four Nittany Lions were drafted in the first round: Jimmy Kennedy, Michael Haynes, Bryant Johnson and Larry Johnson Jr.
Since 2000, half of Penn State's 14 first-round picks have been defensive linemen, a run Robinson could continue. And 14 of Penn State's first-round picks in its history have been running backs.
Here's a look at Penn State's first-round history in the NFL Draft:
Penn State First-Round NFL Draft Picks
- 1956: 9. Halfback Lenny Moore, Baltimore
- 1960: 4. Quarterback Richie Lucas, Washington (NFL)
- 1963: 14. Linebacker Dave Robinson, Green Bay (NFL)
- 1969: 7. Tight end Ted Kwalick, San Francisco
- 1970: 7. Defensive tackle Mike Reid, Cincinnati
- 1972: 13. Running back Franco Harris, Pittsburgh
- 1974: 8. Linebacker Ed O’Neil, Detroit
- 1974: 11. Running back John Cappelletti, Los Angeles Rams
- 1979: 10. Tackle Keith Dorney, Detroit
- 1980: 4. Defensive tackle Bruce Clark, Green Bay
- 1981: 28. Running back Booker Moore, Buffalo
- 1982: 8. Guard Mike Munchak, Houston
- 1982: 17. Guard Mike Farrell, Tampa Bay
- 1983: 3. Running back Curt Warner, Seattle
- 1983: 7. Quarterback Todd Blackledge, Kansas City
- 1984: 4. Wide receiver Kenny Jackson, Philadelphia
- 1987: 8. Linebacker Shane Conlan, Buffalo
- 1987: 14. Running back D.J. Dozier, Minnesota
- 1990: 2. Running back Blair Thomas, New York Jets
- 1993: 25. Wide receiver OJ McDuffie, Miami
- 1995: 1. Running back Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati
- 1995: 5. Quarterback Kerry Collins, Carolina
- 1995: 9. Tight end Kyle Brady, New York Jets
- 1996: 23. Guard Jeff Hartings, Detroit
- 1996: 30. Tackle Andre Johnson, Washington
- 1998: 5. Running back Curtis Enis, Chicago
- 2000: 1. Defensive end Courtney Brown, Cleveland
- 2000: 2. Linebacker LaVar Arrington, Washington
- 2003: 12. Defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy, St. Louis
- 2003: 14. Defensive end Michael Haynes, Chicago
- 2003: 17. Wide receiver Bryant Johnson, Arizona
- 2003: 27. Running back Larry Johnson, Jr., Kansas City
- 2006: 20. Defensive end Tamba Hali, Kansas City
- 2007: 5. Tackle Levi Brown, Arizona
- 2009: 11. Defensive end Aaron Maybin, Buffalo
- 2010: 28. Defensive tackle Jared Odrick, Miami
- 2018: 2. Running back Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
- 2021: 12. Linebacker Micah Parsons, Dallas
- 2021: 31. Defensive end Odafe Oweh, Baltimore
- 2022: 16. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Washington
