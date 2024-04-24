Predictions for Penn State at the NFL Draft
Penn State coach James Franklin bounded around the team's Pro Day in March, mingling with deep group of former players piloting their way to the NFL Draft. Franklin surveyed the talent proudly, as plenty of it rotated through Holuba Hall. Every NFL team was represented, suggesting a busy draft weekend for the Nittany Lions.
Indeed, this could be Penn State's best draft in nearly three decades and certainly the most prolific of Franklin's tenure. As many as 10 Nittany Lions could be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including a pair in the first round. If at least nine get drafted, that would mark Penn State's best draft since the 10-player haul of 1996, a group that was instrumental to Penn State's 1994 unbeaten season.
This is a unique group, dotted with rising stars and value picks. The Nittany Lions will be a draft topic in Detroit beginning on Thursday night. What could happen? Our thoughts.
Two Nittany Lions will get drafted in the first round
Olu Fashanu is a lock to become Penn State's highest-drafted offensive lineman since Levi Brown went fifth overall in 2007. This draft has some terrific tackles. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranks Fashanu second at the position behind Notre Dame's Joe Alt, but Fashanu could move up or down based on a combination of his athleticism (high impact) and inexperience (he's 21 with just 21 career starts).
Robinson is a natural edge rusher with one of the best first steps in the country. He torqued the field at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.48 40-yard dash that underscored his explosiveness. Robinson's draft trajectory might have cooled a bit, but he's still a first-rounder who should make an immediate defensive impact, even if that's merely in blitz packages while he learns to round his game.
This will be Penn State's best draft for offensive linemen since 1996
It's been 17 years since a Penn State offensive lineman (Brown) was drafted in the first round. Fashanu will end that slide. But the Lions also should have three offensive linemen drafted for the first time since 1996, when first-rounders Jeff Hartings and Andre Johnson led a contingent of four drafted linemen.
Joining Fashanu in this draft is right tackle Caedan Wallace, the No. 14 tackle, according to Brugler, and ESPN's 106th overall player. Wallace put together a quietly solid year in 2023, played four years in the Big Ten and upgraded his physical game as a senior. He's an underrated player in this draft and a multi-year NFL starter.
Completing the three-linemen group is center Hunter Nourzad, a two-year starter at guard and center for the Lions. He's a promising NFL center who's guard experience will create value. Nourzad isn't the most athletic or imposing interior lineman but proved skilled and determined enough to make the leap from Cornell to Penn State gracefully. He should do the same in the NFL.
Adisa Isaac will be the third Nittany Lion drafted
Day 2 could be light for Penn State, with Isaac and linebacker Curtis Jacobs the most likely players to get drafted in the third round (though don't discount Wallace). Isaac is the pick here based on what he did last season.
Isaac had a long recovery from the Achilles injury that sidelined him in 2021. But Isaac was exceptional last season, leading the Lions in sacks and tackles for loss and delivering as the defensive line's finisher. Where Robinson is a little more compact and explosive, Isaac is long, fast and fluid. He'll need some seasoning, but Isaac could be an impact edge rusher equal to Robinson.
Theo Johnson will be an early Day 3 pick
Georgia's Brock Bowers owns the tight end position's top end, but there's value elsewhere. Johnson is a prime example. He didn't generate huge numbers at Penn State (54 catches over his past two seasons) but turned 11 of them into touchdowns and took advantage of playing in an end-centric offense. Johnson (6-6, 260) blocked from the backfield, played from the slot, motioned across the formation and lined wide occasionally. He has three traits (size, athleticism and versatility) that NFL offensive coordinators value. Johnson fits well into the fourth round, particularly for an offense that wants a tight end who can catch and block downfield.
Three cornerbacks will get drafted Saturday
Johnny Dixon, Kalen King and Daequan Hardy formed perhaps the best collection of cornerback talent Penn State has seen. And though they all might be seventh-round picks, the trio will make position coach Terry Smith the talk of Day 3.
Not everything about the cornerback trio is rosy. King fell from projected first-rounder to Day 3 pick after a tough 2023 and lackluster offseason. His Relative Athletic Score (6.68) was among the lowest for a cornerback at the combine. Dixon sustained a training injury that prevented him from working out at the combine or Pro Day, so he has some catching up to do. Hardy has some limitations but is lightning (4.38 40-yard dash) and added punt returner to his resume last season. Look for all three to have their names called Saturday.
ESPN Draft Rankings
17. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu
20. Defensive end Chop Robinson
84. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs
95. Defensive end Adisa Isaac
106. Offensive tackle Caedan Wallace
111. Tight end Theo Johnson
150. Center Hunter Nourzad
212. Cornerback Johnny Dixon
250. Cornerback Kalen King
278. Cornerback Daequan Hardy
