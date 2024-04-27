What the New England Patriots Are Getting in Penn State's Caedan Wallace
Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace's 2022 season ended outside his control. An injury forced Wallace to miss five games, get a few snaps in the Rose Bowl, and rethink his future. If he had planned leave early for the NFL Draft, that changed. Wallace returned for a fifth season at Penn State with a purpose.
"He knows that this is his year," Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said before the season. "He has a chip on his shoulder because he was injured and he knows the value he has for the team when he’s out on the field. It's getting that respect back."
The New England Patriots selected Wallace in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, getting a player with plenty of experience and calluses. Wallace started 40 games in his five seasons with the Nittany Lions, becoming the longest-tenured lineman of James Franklin's head-coaching career at Penn State. Wallace played all those games at right tackle, holding down the position for four years.
With Wallace and left tackle Olu Fashanu both getting drafted, the 2024 NFL Draft represented a rare moment for Penn State. The Nittany Lions had not had both starting tackles selected in the same draft since 1996, when Andre Johnson went in the first round to Washington and Keith Conlin went in the fifth round to Indianapolis. This also marks just the second draft under Franklin with multiple offensive linemen selected (Michal Menet and Will Fries were seventh-round picks in 2021).
Wallace (6-5, 328 pounds) allowed just one sack in 346 passing snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was part of a line that led the Big Ten in rushing offense (184.85 yards per game) and totaled at least 400 yards in five games. Fashanu was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.
What is New England getting in Wallace, the 68th overall pick? According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who ranked him 14th in the draft among tackles, Wallace "looks the part" with his size and body type. He generates leverage in the run game, "flashes violence through engagement" and demonstrates a host of traits common to seasoned tackles. Brugler suggests that Wallace is capable of a position switch as well.
"It wouldn't be a surprise to see him starting as an NFL rookie at right tackle or potentially inside at guard," Brugler wrote.
Before the Peach Bowl, Wallace said he took a "huge" step last season but has a "lot more steps to go." "I'm not anywhere being done," the 24-year-old added. "I'm just now starting." Wallace also gave some advice to his younger teammates.
"My message to the young guys has been about perseverance," he said. "I've had my ups and downs, but being able to stay focused and grind and get better every day is what's really important for me and what's really important for the young guys we have on our squad. So being able to pass down these lessons that I've been able to pick up over the years has been really awesome for me this past season and these past couple years to be able to instill that wisdom on guys.
