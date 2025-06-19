Five-Time All-Pro Linebacker C.J. Mosley Announces Retirement
Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley is retiring after 11 years as a pro.
The 33-year-old Mosley was a 2014 first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens out of Alabama. He spent his first five seasons with the Ravens, and was named All-Pro four times. He signed with the New York Jets in 2019, and remained with the franchise until this past March, when he was released. He made one more All-Pro team in 2022 with the Jets, where he started all 17 games and made 158 tackles, including five for loss.
Mosley played just four games last season, including three starts. He dealt with multiple injuries, most notably a herniated disc in his neck.
In 11 seasons, Mosley made 1,083 tackles, 12 sacks, 55 tackles for loss, 53 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions.