SI

Five-Time All-Pro Linebacker C.J. Mosley Announces Retirement

Mosley is hanging it up after 11 years as a pro.

Mike McDaniel

C.J. Mosley is retiring after 11 years as a pro.
C.J. Mosley is retiring after 11 years as a pro. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley is retiring after 11 years as a pro.

The 33-year-old Mosley was a 2014 first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens out of Alabama. He spent his first five seasons with the Ravens, and was named All-Pro four times. He signed with the New York Jets in 2019, and remained with the franchise until this past March, when he was released. He made one more All-Pro team in 2022 with the Jets, where he started all 17 games and made 158 tackles, including five for loss.

Mosley played just four games last season, including three starts. He dealt with multiple injuries, most notably a herniated disc in his neck.

In 11 seasons, Mosley made 1,083 tackles, 12 sacks, 55 tackles for loss, 53 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL