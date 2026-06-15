Bo Nickal Makes Statement at UFC Freedom 250, Brings Penn State to White House

Bo Nickal brought "Zombie Nation" to the White House South Lawn on Sunday night, infusing UFC Freedom 250 with a bit of Penn State football. Even UFC analyst Daniel Cormier sang the "We Are Penn State" side notes during the broadcast.

Nickal, the former Penn State wrestling star who turned to UFC, scored a big win Sunday night at UFC Freedom 250, the event staged outside the White House. Nickal dominated Philadelphia native Kyle Daukaus, turning a wrestling takedown into a first-round TKO in his 10th UFC bout.

Before the fight, Nickal walked out of the White House and into the octago to "Zombie Nation," the song that Penn State has made its unofficial football anthem for more than a decade. With the win, Nickal improved to 9-1 in UFC bouts and won his second straight bout after his first career loss. Nickal then jumped over the octagon fence and thanked Donald Trump before saying that he visualized 100 ways to win the fight, with that outcome being among them.

"Hard work pays off," Nickal said in his post-fight interview.

He doesn't JUST have wrestling! Bo Nickal has HANDS too!



He gets the TKO over Kyle Daukaus right near the end of R1!



[ #UFCWhiteHouse | LIVE ON @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NOsWfn4JB0 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) June 15, 2026

Nickal is one of Penn State's all-time great wrestlers, a three-time NCAA champion and Hodge Trophy winner who went 120-3 during his college career. Nickal won 59 bouts by fall and went 19-1 at the NCAA Championships. His only loss was in the 174-pound final as a freshman in 2016. Nickal also was a three-time Big Ten champion for the Nittany Lions.

After college, Nickal competed as a freestyle wrestler, winning a U23 world championship in 2019. In 2021, Nickal was swept by fellow former Nittany Lion David Taylor at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Taylor earned a trip to the Tokyo Olympics, where he became Penn State's first Olympic champion in wrestling.

On Sunday night, Taylor, who attended UFC Freedom 250 as a trainer for another competitor, congratulated Nickal on his win. Taylor is also the head coach at Oklahoma State, which finished second to the Nittany Lions at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

FIRST ROUND TKO FOR BO pic.twitter.com/PDq0W80TRM — Justin Basch (@JustinJBasch) June 15, 2026

Nickal shifted to MMA after the Olympic Trials, competing in his first fight in September 2021. He then moved to Dana White's Contender Series, going 2-0 to earn a UFC contract.

Nickal was undefeated until May 2025, when he faced Reinier de Ridder. Nickal lost by TKO but since has won his last two bouts by knockout (at UFC 322) and by TKO at UFC Freedom 250.

Nickal returned to wrestling in 2025 at the first Real American Freestyle event in Cleveland. Despite being off the mat competitively for four years, Nickal won the light heavyweight title with a decision over Jacob Carednas.

“It felt good to be back,” Nickal said after the match, according to RAF. "Back to my roots. Wrestling made me who I am. I’m here to stay. I want to keep this belt. And next, I’m coming for the UFC belt too.”

Here's a look at Nickal's walk-up at the White House.

Bo Nickal’s full #UFCfreedom250 walkout to a live rendition of Penn State’s signature cheer. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/i7at85ZTL9 — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) June 15, 2026

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