How to Watch No. 1 Penn State Wrestling's Big Ten Dual vs. No. 6 Nebraska

In the midst of the biggest hockey weekend in Penn State history, the Nittany Lions' top-ranked wrestling team hosts an intriguing match. Penn State meets sixth-ranked Nebraska at the Bryce Jordan Center seeking its NCAA-record 83rd consecutive win.

Meanwhile the Cornhuskers, who placed second to Penn State at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, look to end Penn State's six-year win streak after some recent close calls in the Big Ten. Here's what to watch, and how to watch, when Penn State hosts Nebraska.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Nebraska wrestling

The Penn State-Nebraska match is set for an 8 p.m. ET start at the Bryce Jordan Center. Big Ten Network will televise, and the match can be streamed on the Fox Sports app. Can't watch? Listen to Jeff Byers call the match on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the betting line for Penn State vs. Nebraska wrestling?

DraftKings lists Penn State as a 27.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers, a number that actually falls below the Nittany Lions' average margin of victory this season. Penn State has won its 11 matches by an average of 41.9 points. The Nittany Lions have been even more dominant in Big Ten matches, outscoring opponents by an average of 45 points.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State’s Rocco Welsh wrestles Iowa’s Angelo Ferrari in a 184-pound match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After three consecutive Big Ten shuouts, Penn State gets into an intriguing stretch of schedule. The Nittany Lions will wrestle Nebraska, 13th-ranked Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State over the next three Fridays to close the Big Ten regular-season schedule.

Penn State's entire roster is ranked in the top 10 at their weight classes in the first NCAA wrestling coaches rankings of the season. That includes five No. 1 wrestlers: Shayne Van Ness (149 pounds), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184) and Josh Barr (197).

Luke Lilledahl is second at 125 behind Ohio State's Nic Bouzakis, whom he will see Feb. 13 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State's freshman phenoms of PJ Duke (157) and Marcus Blaze (133) are second and third, respectively. Cole Mirasola is ninth at 285, and Braeden Davis is 10th at 141.

That lineup has been unstoppable in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have shut out four conference opponents and are 49-1 in individual Big Ten bouts. In fact, no team this season has won more than two bouts against Penn State all season.

About the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Antrell Taylor of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates his win in the 157-pound championship bout at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nebraska continues a grueling stretch vs. ranked opponents with a visit to No. 1 Penn State. The Cornhuskers (9-5, 2-2 Big Ten) fell to Iowa (22-14) and Ohio State (17-16) in a double home dual last weekend. Nebraska also dropped two matches, to Ohio State and Oklahoma State, at the National Duals in November, though the team wrestled with a makeshift lineup.

The roster Nebraska will bring to Penn State features nine ranked wrestlers, including eight in the top 10. The most compelling wrestlers to watch are Antrell Taylor (third at 157), Christopher Minto (third at 174), Brock Hardy (fourth at 141) and AJ Ferrari (fourth at 285).

Taylor, the defending NCAA champ at 157, gets a rematch vs. Duke, who defeated him at the 2025 U.S. World Wrestling Trials. That was a freestyle match, and this will be their first meeting in college.

"Obviously PJ is an incredible competitor and has an opportunity to wrestle the defending NCAA champion at his weight," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. "I think it's a great opportunity for PJ to really see where he is."

Minto, coming off an upset of fourth-ranked Carson Kharchla of Ohio State, faces an elevated challenge against Haines, Penn State's unbeaten No. 1 at 174. Sixth-ranked Silas Allred will test Welsh at 184, while the match will conclude with a fascinating bout at heavyweight between top-10 wrestlers Mirasola and Ferrari.

"Nebraska is a great team, and when we're there they have a great crowd," Sanderson said. "Obviously they're really well coached in all positions. They're tricky, very scrambly, and hard to finish on. It's obviously a very good team with a lot of experienced wrestlers. We have to be ready to roll."

