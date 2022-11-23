Penn State Wrestlers Roll at NWCA All-Star Classic

Three Penn State wrestlers picked up impressive victories at the NWCA All-Star Classic on Tuesday, with two-time national champ Carter Starocci winning a marquee rematch.

Starocci defeated Virginia Tech's Mekhi Lewis 2-0 in the main event of the exhibition match in Austin, Texas. The win was Starocci's second straight over Lewis, whom he beat in overtime for the 2022 NCAA title at 174 pounds.

Aaron Brooks, also a two-time NCAA champ, scored a 12-8 win over Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa. Brooks and Keckeisen are ranked 1-2 nationally at 184 pounds.

And heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet avenged a Big Ten tournament loss to Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, winning their rematch 8-5.

The event, streamed on Flowrestling, is unofficial and bouts do not count on wrestlers' won-loss records. Here are the match breakdowns, courtesy of Penn State Athletics.

Carter Starocci 2, Mekhi Lewis 0

Starocci and Lewis met in a rematch of last year’s NCAA title bout, which Starocci won in overtime. Starocci controlled the pace of the first period, working his way in on three solid shots, but Lewis defended for a scoreless period.

Starocci chose down to start the second and quickly escaped in 5 seconds for a 1-0 lead. Starocci continued to pressure Lewis in the second period but could not break through his defense and carried the 1-0 lead into the third. Lewis chose down to start the third period, and Starocci went to work on top. Starocci put together a dominant ride, controlling Lewis for the third period. In the end, Starocci rolled up almost 2 minutes in riding time for the 2-0 win.

Aaron Brooks 12, Parker Keckeisen 8

Brooks battled No. 2 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in a rematch of their 2021 NCAA semifinal, which Brooks won 6-4. Brooks took control early, taking Keckeisen down twice in the first two minutes for an early 4-1 lead. Keckeisen managed an escape before the period ended to cut Brooks’ lead to 4-2, but Brooks had 50 seconds of riding time.

Keckeisen chose down to start the second period, and Brooks quickly added to his lead, notching a third takedown for a 6-4 advantage. Brooks added a final counter takedown in the second to lead 8-5 after two periods. Brooks escaped to start the third period and quickly picked up his fifth takedown to increase his lead to 11-5. Keckeisen managed a late escape after Brooks cut him loose, but Brooks had the riding time point locked and rolled to the win.

Greg Kerkvliet 8, Tony Cassioppi 5

Kerkvliet faced No. 4 Tony Cassioppi of Iowa in a rematch of last year’s Big Ten semifinal, which Cassioppi won in sudden victory. Kerkvliet scored a takedown in the first period to take a 2-1 lead with 1 minute of riding time.

Kerkvliet chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped for a 3-1 lead. He took Cassioppi down once more and rode him for the bulk of the period before Cassioppi escaped to cut his deficit to 5-3.

Cassioppi chose down to start the third period and escaped to cut Kerkvliet's lead to 5-4. But Kerkvliet, who had a riding-time point secured, iced the bout with a final takedown.

Penn State resumes its dual-meet schedule with a pair of road matches at Rider (Dec. 2) and Lehigh (Dec. 4).

