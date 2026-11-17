The Penn State wrestling program has been training in the same facility for 20 years, but a recent $10 million donation could change that. Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson said that the five-time defending NCAA champions are in the early stages of funding a new campus wrestling facility, which that donation would anchor.

Ira Lubert, a university trustee emeritus and former Penn State wrestler, has donated $10 million to the wrestling program to provide capital for a new facility, Sanderson said Tuesday. The Penn State wrestling coach did not offer a timeline for the project, saying that the athletic department has been working on it for several years but has a "long way to go" before construction would start.

"It's a pledge to be the anchor for a facility, if we get to that point," Sanderson said at his weekly press conference. "We've been obviously working on a facility for a couple years, so we hope at some point we get there. We're obviously super grateful for Ira and all the support he's given us over the years."

Lubert's donation to the wrestling program is part of a $75 million philanthropic commitment that will make him and his wife Pam Estadt the second-largest donors in Penn State history. Their contribution includes $49 million for a presidential endowment fund. Lubert also donated $10 million to the Beaver Stadium renovation, securing the naming rights to the Lubert Family Welcome Center that will open at Beaver Stadium in 2027.

Penn State currently trains at the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex, named for former Nittany Lions wrestling coach Rich Lorenzo. When it opened in 2006, the facility was among the nation's most modern. The complex doubled the size of the previous practice facility, expanding its capacity to 4+ mats, redeveloped the locker room and lounge spaces, expanded the training room and included a Hall of Honor for the wrestling program.

Penn State has explored campus locations for a new, purpose-built wrestling facility but has yet to make details available. Sanderson reiterated that Lubert's donations is specifically for a new wrestling venue. "It's not just a check to the program to buy a bunch of vending machines," he said.

"We’re excited," Sanderson said. "Obviously that gives us a little momentum, but we’ve got a long way to go, and things are just incredibly expensive as everybody knows. ... I heard a lot about [the donation] yesterday. It is really important to our program and it’s moved our facility potential forward, but we’re still a long way away."

Masanosuke Ono's debut week

Penn State wrestler Masanosuke Ono lifts the championship trophy at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Masanosuke Ono entered the national rankings this week for the first time, debuting at No. 16 at 133 pounds, according to InterMat Wrestling. Ono went 2-0 last week in his Penn State wrestling debut against Bloomsburg and Oklahoma.

Ono got a strong early test from Oklahoma's 15th-ranked Isaiah Powe, who was an NCAA qualifier and SoCon freshman of the year in 2024 at Chattanooga. Ono jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first period, but Powe used his size and strength advantage to draw closer.

Powe scored a takedown late in the second period and surged in the third, when Ono kicked out of two tight spots to avoid giving up a takedown. Sanderson said that Ono is still learning the intricacies of folkstyle after competing in freestyle his entire life. Ono won a Senior World freestyle title in 2024.

"He's just trying to figure out the cadence there and how it looks," Sanderson said. "He's a goer, his shape and everything will continue to improve. I think his first match, there's a lot of buildup [at] Rec Hall, and I don't know how it doesn't steal a little bit of your wind and wear on your legs a little bit. ... But the things he does and the way he wrestles, he'll just keep getting better each time he wrestles a folkstyle match for sure."

Interestingly, Ono could face teammate Nate Desmond on Sunday at Army's Black Knight Invite. Sanderson said that Penn State will send 20 wrestlers to the event, with Desmond competing at 133 alongside Ono. Last season, Desmond competed at 125 pounds at the Black Knight Invite, where he defeated teammate Luke Lilledahl, the eventual NCAA champion, to win the weight class.

"It’s November," Sanderson said. "We're still five months from the national tournament. There's a lot of time to get better and progress and figure out what we're doing along the way."

Penn State in the national rankings

Penn State Nittany Lions PJ Duke celebrates with the championship belt at the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All 10 of Penn State's starters are ranked in the top-20 nationally, according to InterMat's latest rankings release. That includes four at No. 1: Lilledahl (125), PJ Duke (165), Mitchell Mesenbrink (174) and Josh Barr (197).

Rocco Welsh, a two-time NCAA runnerup, is second at 184, as is Tyler Kasak at 157. Marcus Blaze makes his debut at No. 3 at 141 pounds. Shayne Van Ness is fourth at 149, and Connor Mirasola enters the rankings at 19th at 285.

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