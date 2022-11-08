Penn State's Cael Sanderson Calls AD Patrick Kraft 'Inspiring'

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson took notes during Athletic Director Pat Kraft's first all-staff meeting with a big smile. Sanderson realized quickly that he and Kraft were like-minded leaders who want to win titles, attract better athletes and win more titles.

For Sanderson, who signed an extension with Penn State before Kraft took over, the moment was "inspiring."

"We're very blessed to have Pat," Sanderson said at his first media availability before the 2022-23 season. "I think he's very unique in his approach. I feel like we see things very similarly, and it makes my job easier. He wants to be the best athletic department in the country and doesn't see any reason why we can't. So I think that's awesome."

With Kraft and Sanderson on board, Penn State's decade-long wrestling dynasty shows no signs of slowing. The Lions, who open their NCAA title defense at home Friday against Lock Haven, have won nine NCAA team championships since 2011 and return one of the nation's best rosters. It includes four NCAA champions (three with two titles) and five wrestlers ranked in the top-two nationally, according to InterMat Wrestling.

Of course, the Lions have some lineup questions that they likely won't sort (or at least will continue addressing) until the Big Ten season begins in January. In fact, don't expect to see Penn State's full lineup until the team hosts Michigan on Jan. 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Which is fine with Sanderson.

"As we've seen in the past," he said, "the bigger the match, the better they wrestle."

With that in mind, here's a look at the 2022-23 Penn State wrestling before Friday's season-opener against Lock Haven.

What to expect from Roman Bravo-Young

The two-time NCAA champ at 133 pounds teased his return before making it official in May. Since then, Sanderson said, Bravo-Young has gotten even better, if that's possible.

"Everyone in college wrestling is excited to see him back," Sanderson said. "He's a special one."

However, Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, will wrestle judiciously to begin the season. Sanderson didn't want to give away too much but hinted that he'll introduce Bravo-Young to the lineup slowly.

"There will be some matches that, if we can kind of sit him, we’ll definitely be looking to do that," Sanderson said. "Right now the plan is to just kind of wrestle a handful of matches."

Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young is the two-time defending NCAA champion at 133 pounds. Joseph Cress/USA Today Sports Network

Loaded again in the upper weights

Penn State won national championships last year from 174 to 197 pounds and got a fourth-place finish at heavyweight. All four wrestlers return, giving Penn State the nation's the most formidable upper-weight run.

Carter Starocci (23-0 at 174), Aaron Brooks (21-1 at 184) and Max Dean (23-1 at 197) return a combined record of 67-2. All three are ranked No. 1 according to InterMat.

In addition, heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet (22-3) returns after placing fourth. Kerkvliet wrestled eventual champ Gable Steveson tough in an 8-3 semifinal loss, and his consolation-round win clinched the team title.

Penn State roster changes

Will Betancourt, who announced during the offseason that he was transferring from Ohio State to Penn State, is not on the roster, Sanderson said. Betancourt went 8-3 at 133 for the Buckeyes last year. He was a PIAA champ at Manheim Central.

Robbie Howard, a contender to for the starting spot at 125 pounds, will not wrestle this season. Howard did not wrestle last season as well. He announced on Twitter that "health reasons" will prevent him from wrestling this season. InterMat ranked Howard 15th entering the season.

Redshirt freshman Gary Steen, who went 5-5 in open tournaments last season, likely will take over at 125, Sanderson said. Steen was a two-time PIAA champ at Reynolds High.

Two wrestlers to watch

Sanderson shouted out Shayne Van Ness (27th at 149) and Alex Facundo (20th at 165) as wrestlers he's eager to see this season. Van Ness wrestled twice last season, winning both bouts, and has dealt with some "nagging injuries." He's healthy and ready, Sanderson said.

Meanwhile, Facundo (11-3) looks to build on the experience he gained last season.

Noteworthy

Beau Bartlett (15-10 last season) is moving from 149 to 141, a more natural weight for him, Sanderson said.

Penn State is unranked at 157 pounds, a weight class Sanderson said remains up for grabs.

After an open tournament at Army on Nov. 20, Penn State hits the road for matches at Rider (Dec. 2) and Lehigh (Dec. 4).

Last word

Asked about Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, Sanderson didn't hesitate. He also dropped more praise for Kraft.

"We’re going to compete," Sanderson said. "We’re not going to take a backseat to anybody. That’s in all aspects of our program. With Pat Kraft as athletic director, we’re blessed to have him here with his determination, his focus, his problem-solving attitude and his setting a high standard as far as competition and what’s expected. It’s been really exciting. Whether it's NIL or whatever, we're going to compete."

