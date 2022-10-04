Penn State Sets 2022-23 Wrestling Schedule

The Penn State wrestling team will host two Big Ten rivalry matches at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of its 2022-23 schedule.

Penn State, the defending NCAA team wrestling champ, will host Michigan on Jan. 20 and Iowa a week later on Jan. 27 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lions remaining home matches will take place at Rec Hall as usual.

Michigan surpassed Penn State last season for the Big Ten tournament title, but the Lions dominated both teams at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Penn State finished first with 131.5 points, following by Michigan (95) and Iowa (74).

Penn State's schedule also includes a trip to New Orleans for the Collegiate Wrestling Duals and visits to Rider and Lehigh.

The Lions return four NCAA champions and five All-Americans from their 2021-22 team. Penn State went 17-0 last season and won its ninth NCAA team title in 11 years.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2022-23 wrestling schedule. All times are ET and subject to change. Home matches are at Rec Hall unless otherwise noted.

Nov. 11: LOCK HAVEN (7 p.m.)

Nov. 20: Black Knight Open at Army West Point

Dec. 2: at Rider (7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 4: at Lehigh (2 p.m.)

Dec. 11: OREGON STATE (2 p.m.)

Dec. 19-20: Collegiate Wrestling Duals at Morial Convention Center, New Orleans

Jan. 6: at Wisconsin (9 p.m.)

Jan. 20: MICHIGAN (7 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center)

Jan. 22: MICHIGAN STATE (1 p.m.)

Jan. 27: IOWA (8:30 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center)

Feb. 3: at Ohio State (7 p.m.)

Feb. 5: at Indiana (Time TBA)

Feb. 10: at Rutgers (Time TBA)

Feb. 12: MARYLAND (1 p.m.)

Feb. 19: CLARION (1 p.m.)

March 4-5: Big Ten Championships at Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich.

March 16-18: NCAA Championships at BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

