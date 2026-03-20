Penn State Wrestling Live Updates: Day 2 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

CLEVELAND | Penn State produced another dazzling opening day at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, where the Nittany Lions lead with eight quarterfinalists and 40.5 team points. The team looks to extend its lead Friday at Rocket Arena, site of the three-day tournament.

Wrestlling begins at noon ET with the quarterfinals and consolations, and all 10 Penn State wrestlers are in the bracket. We're updating live, so follow along as the Nittany Lions continue their march to a fifth straight NCAA title.

In addition, check out the Day 1 recap, the broadcast and streaming schedule and our Penn State predictions before they become obsolete.

Friday's NCAA Wrestling schedule

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Marcus Blaze, left, wrestles Missouri’s Gage Walker in their 133-pound match at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Session 2 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships begins at noon ET with the quarterfinals and consolations. ESPNU will carry the matches live, while every mat is available on the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Winners Friday morning advance to the semifinals, which begin at 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN2. Here's the full schedule.

Penn State takes big lead into Day 2

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Levi Haines competes against Columbia Lions' Nick Fine at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Penn State scored 40.5 points on Day 1, one point ahead of its record-setting pace it set at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia. Penn State leads Nebraska (27.5) by 13 points. Iowa (25.5) is third, followed by Oklahoma State (25) and Ohio State (23).

The Nittany Lions went 18-2 during the first two rounds, scoring bonus points in 15 of those matches. Penn State finished Day 1 with 21.5 bonus points, more than most teams scored overall. Penn State is the only team with eight quarterfinalists, including in every weight class from 149-197 pounds.

Freshman PJ Duke was the star of Day 1, scoring two falls in under 4 minutes combined. Duke looked like the favorite at 157 pounds after winning the outstanding wrestler award at the Big Ten Championships.

Friday's action to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Rocco Welsh competes against Utah Valley Wolverines' Caleb Uhlenhopp at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Penn State gets several favorable rematches in the quarterfinals. Luke Lilledahl (125) meets eighth-seeded Dean Peterson of Iowa, who he defeated twice during the regular season. Freshman Marcus Blaze (133) takes on Iowa's Drake Ayala, who he decisioned 4-2 in January.

At 157, Duke goes Round 2 with Ohio State's Brandon Cannon, who he beat 20-7 at the Big Ten Tournament. Levi Haines (174) has a technical fall this season against Michigan's Beau Mantanona, his quarterfinal opponent. Rocco Welsh (184) and Silas Allred of Nebraska meet for the second time. Welsh majored Allred 14-5 in January.

Josh Barr (197) faces Stanford's Angelo Posada, who he beat 19-3 in December in his second bout of the season. After a second-round loss Thursday, Braeden Davis (141) begins the consolation round against West Virginia's 29th-seeded Jordan Titus. Cole Mirasola (285) meets 23rd-seeded Stephen Monchery of Applachian State in the wrestlebacks.

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