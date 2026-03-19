What to Watch From Penn State in Session 2 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships

CLEVELAND | Penn State delivered a perfect start to the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, going 10-0 in the opening round with eight bonus-point victories, including five technical falls. And yet the Nittany Lions still couldn't match their start from 2025 in Philadelphia.

During a break in the action at Rocket Arena, here's the quick recap of Session I and a look ahead to Thursday night's second session, where the Nittany Lions seek to repeat the feat of going 20-0. Not in Cleveland? Check out the TV schedule here.

Comparing Penn State's starts in 2026 and 2025

Team scores following Session 1 of the NCAA Wrestling Chanpionships. Session 2 begins at 7. pic.twitter.com/7nwdNIUw6r — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 19, 2026

Penn State scored 22.5 points in Thursday's Session 1, led by seven wrestlers who scored technical falls and pins. Levi Haines (174 pounds) began his final NCAA tournament with a pin in just 1:33. Great start for the Nittany Lions, but still not as strong as last season.

In Philadelphia, Penn State opened the NCAA Tournament 10-0 as well but with nine bonus-point victories to score 24 team points, 1.5 ahead of this year's team. The Nittany Lions seek to break their NCAA scoring record for the second consecutive season. Haines opened the tournament with a pin for the second straight year.

Penn State's key bout Thursday night

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Braeden Davis, left, looks for the takedown call against Nebraska's Brock Hardy in the 141-pound bout during a Big Ten dual meet. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To podium 10 All-Americans for the second straight year, Penn State needs 14th-seeded Braeden Davis to pitch an upset at some point. Here's his chance. Davis (13-5) meets Nebraska's third-seeded Brock Hardy in the second round. They have history.

In January at the Bryce Jordan Center, Davis scored two first-period takedowns and led 7-6 in the third, when Hardy hit a beautiful cradle. Hardy stunned the crowd by pinning Davis, the only fall a Penn State condeded this season. Penn State also had a team point deducted after the bout: Hardy patted Davis' chest, and Davis responded with a kick.

Davis didn't score a takedown in his 2-0 first-round win Thursday over Utah Valley's Haiden Drury but looked strong in a second-period ride. Hardy, meanwhile, won by technical fall. Penn State coach Cael Sanderson has said Davis would be ready for the postseason. This is his opportunity to prove it.

Key rematch for Cole Mirasola

Iowa Hawkeyes Ben Kueter (left) wrestles Penn State Nittany Lions Cole Mirasola during a consolation semifinal of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Mirasola, a redshirt freshman seeded ninth at 285 pounds, looked winded late in his first-round win over Duke's Connor Barket. Mirasola led 13-3 in the third before giving up an escape and takedown, the latter with 3 seconds remaining. He'll need more gas against Iowa's Ben Kueter in the second round.

Kueter, the eighth seed, opened with a 2-0 victory that hinged on an assertive third-period ride. Mirasola and Kueter will wrestle for the third time this season. Mirasola beat the Hawkeye 4-3 during their regular-season dual, and Kueter won the rematch 2-0 in the Big Ten consolation round.

Kueter's strength on top could be a deciding factor, though Mirasola might have the advantage on his feet. In their dual match, Mirasola kicked himself out of Kueter's single-leg attempt and turned that into the bout's only takedown. That was Mirasola's first win over a top-10 opponent (Kueter was ranked fifth at the time) and a launch point to his season.

A litmus test for Rocco Welsh

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Rocco Welsh competes against Utah Valley Wolverines Caleb Uhlenhopp during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Welsh, Penn State's No. 1 seed at 184 pounds, scored six takedowns in his first-round technical fall, cleansing the memory of his weekend at the Big Ten Championships, where he went to overtime in three straight bouts. Now, Welsh re-tests himself in the second round.

Welsh meets Lehigh's Rylan Rogers, the 16th seed who won an 8-7 decision in the first round. Rogers made Welsh labor to a 4-2 decision in their regular-season match, countering several shots before giving up the third-period takedown. Lehigh coach Pat Santoro is skilled at crafting advantages in rematches, but so is Sanderson. This could be another competitive bout.

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