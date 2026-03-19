Lives Updates From Day 1 of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State wrestling's next major moment has arrived. The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships get underway Thursday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, where the Nittany Lions will pursue their fifth consecutive team title and 13th in the past 17 seasons.

Further, this Penn State team seeks to stamp its legacy as perhaps coach Cael Sanderson's most successful of his 17 years with the program. Seven Nittany Lions are seeded first at their weight classes, six are undefeated and the entire lineup looks to become the first in NCAA history to go back-to-back with 10 All-Americans.

We''ll be covering the action live from Cleveland, so follow along Thursday from the opening two sessions. To get ready, check out our predictions for each weight class, Penn State's top storylines at nationals and the broadcast and streaming schedule for the week.

Also, if you're probably out of luck if you want to bet on Penn State. But fans can wager on who places second to the Nittany Lions. in the meantime, here's a quick primer on Day 1. Action begins at noon ET with the preliminary rounds.

Another perfect first day?

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson reacts during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State's opening day of the 2025 NCAA Tournament went better than even the team expected. The Nittany Lions went a perfect 20-0 in qualifying its entire lineup to the quarterfinals. The win sheet included seven technical falls.

How to stop the Penn State juggernaut?

The Penn State wrestling team celebrates winning the team title at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Penn State enters NCAAs following its most statistically dominant season of the past five. The Nittany Lions went 15-0, shutting out eight opponents and outscoring their schedule 630-39. They won seven individual titles at the Big Ten Championships and would have won the finals had it been scored as a dual match.

Which prompted the question Wednesday in Cleveland, "How do you beat these guys?" Ohio State's Tom Ryan answered like this.

"I think everyone in life needs something to chase and pursue," Ryan said. "I think it's just part of the way we're wired, to chase and pursue. And Penn State has provided something for every Division I program to chase and pursue. And that's really important.

"But I think what's equally or more important is to make sure that every individual in your organization, every student-athlete is guided in a way to help them achieve the best version of what they're capable of. And if that means that we chase down Penn State and beat them at some point, fantastic. If that means it's not going to happen, that's the way it goes. That's how I feel at this point about leading Ohio State. We want to beat them. The plan is to beat them."

"... Obviously Cael's done an amazing job at Penn State. And we're excited about the possibility, year in, year out, of getting back on top as we were in '15."

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.