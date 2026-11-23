The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team learned some interesting things about itself Sunday at the C.J. Morgan Invitational, the annual wrestling tournament hosted by Army West Point. The Nittany Lions won eight of the 10 weight classes, fielded 14 place-winners and delivered some unique head-to-head matchups.

Here are a few things we learned about the Nittany Lions on Sunday.

Penn State lost a promising wrestler to injury

A quick Get to Know with true freshman Nate Desmond!#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/rggmx8QDwH — Penn State Wrestling (@PennStateWREST) December 1, 2025

The anticipated rematch between Penn State's Masanosuke Ono and Nate Desmond at 133 pounds didn't materialize for unfortunate reasons. Desmond was injured just seconds into his quarterfinal round bout and was forced to take a medical forfeit.

Desmond opened the tournament with a 15-0 technical fall and was poised to square off against Ono in the final. The two had met during preseason wrestleoffs inside the Penn State practice facility, so this would have been their first meeting in a tournament setting.

The extent of Desmond's injury is unclear. The sophomore was looking for another huge win at the Army West Point tournament. As a freshman last year, Desmond defeated teammate Luke Lilledahl in the final, though the match between Nittany Lions wrestlers didn't count in the official standings.

Still, that was a major win for Desmond, as Lilledahl went on to win the NCAA title at 125 pounds. Desmond was a big 125-pounder last year, ultimately wrestling up to win four dual matches at 141. Penn State coach Cael Sanderson had left the door open for Desmond to continue competing with Ono for this year's 133-pound lineup spot.

"We'll just keep taking it one match at a time," Sanderson said before the tournament. "It's November. We're still five months from the national tournament. There's a lot of time to get better and progress and figure out what we're doing along the way."

A Penn State upset at 157 pounds

We had a WILD battle between Penn State teammates in the C.J. Morgan Invitational finals between Connor Pierce and Tyler Kasak! pic.twitter.com/PjjWyoV307 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 22, 2026

There was a major head-to-head match elsewhere. At 157, Penn State senior Connor Pierce defeated teammate Tyler Kasak 5-4 to win the weight class. He scored on a third-period escape/takedown sequence to upend the nation's second-ranked wrestler at 157, according to InterMat.

Since that result doesn't count toward official records, it shouldn't impact Kasak's national ranking. However, it was a significant win for Pierce, a U23 national bronze medalist who is 37-12 in his career and went 11-1 last season wrestling open tournaments. Kasak, a two-time NCAA bronze medalist, is returning from a redshirt season.

Masanosuke Ono delivers three wins

If you give Ono a leg lace, he’ll take it…even in a Folkstyle match. pic.twitter.com/pS3991Fr7W — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 22, 2026

Ono, who entered the InterMat rankings last week at No. 16, turned in three decisions to win the 133-pound weight class in his first folkstyle tournament. Ono continued to showcase his offensive skillset, scoring 36 points in three matches.

Ono will return to the mat Dec. 6 at Lehigh, where he should get a ranked matchup with No. 14 Keanu Dillard. That will be the biggest early test of Ono's fledgling folkstyle career.

Penn State wrestling tournament news and notes

Mitchell Mesenbrink only needed a minute to finish his semifinal bout at the C.J. Morgan Invitational! Watch all the action LIVE on FloWrestling! pic.twitter.com/PCF8kjpiuR — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 22, 2026

Penn State heavyweight Connor Mirasola was scheduled to wrestle at Tuesday's NWCA All-Star Classic at Rec Hall, but that sounds unlikely to happen. His opponent, Wisconsin's Braxton Amos, no longer is wrestling. Without an opponent lined up, Mirasola pivoted to the tournament at Army, where he swept three matches with two technical falls and a major decision. He scored one of those technicals against teammate Elijah Brown.

Lilledahl and Mitchell Mesenbrink (174) made quick work of their respective weight classes. Lilledahl scored 57 points in three technical falls, and Mesenbrink finished with four technical falls, including one in 61 seconds.

Marcus Blaze continued his ascent at 141, where the nation's No. 3 wrestler won by pin and three technicals. Blaze will be one of the main events at Lehigh, where he's scheduled to face No. 2 Luke Stanich.

Sophomore Dalton Perry dominated at 149, winning three bouts by a combined 43-5. Asher Cunningham (184) won his weight class with a pair of technical falls.

Penn State wrestlers generated a combined record of 38-7 at the C.J. Morgan Invitational, scoring bonus points in 30 of their wins. That included 19 technical falls.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.