The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team is sending a big contingent to Sunday's C.J. Morgan Invitational at Army West Point. Formerly known as the Black Knight Invite, the tournament serves as an early season opportunity for Penn State's roster to get more reps and could even play a wrestleoff role in the lineup.

Penn State, which improved to 2-0 with a shutout win over Oklahoma last week, has 17 wrestlers registered to compete at the C.J. Morgan Invitational. That does not include the five wrestlers on the card for Tuesday's NWCA All-Star Classic at Rec Hall.

Here's what to know about Penn State wrestling's weekend at Army West Point.

How to watch, follow the C.J. Morgan Invitational

The C.J. Morgan Invitational is a day-long tournament hosted by Army West Point. The event begins at 10 a.m. Sunday at Christl Arena. Teams from across the East Coast are competing.

FloWrestling will stream the tournament exclusively Sunday. The site also plans real-time brackets and results from the event.

Penn State wrestlers competing at the C.J. Morgan Invitational

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Luke Lilledahl celebrates a win at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventeen Nittany Lions are registered in the field for the C.J. Morgan Invitational. They include two returning NCAA champions: Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds) and Mitchell Mesenbrink (174). Neither Lilledahl nor Mesenbrink is competing in Tuesday's NWCA All-Star Classic at Rec Hall.

Other Penn State starters wrestling at Army West Point are 16th-ranked Masanosuke Ono (133), third-ranked Marcus Blaze (141) and second-ranked Tyler Kasak (157). The Nittany Lions also have multiple wrestlers in multiple weight classes.

Brandon Wentzel joins Lilledahl at 125, while Nate Desmond is competing with Ono at 133 (more on that in a bit). Hayden Cunningham and Kyison Garcia are in the field at 141. Cunningham wrestled in Penn State's first dual against Bloomsburg before Blaze returned against Oklahoma.

Dalton Perry and Brock Weiss will compete at 149, while Connor Pierce joins Kasak at 157. Three Nittany Lions are wrestling at 174: Mesenbrink, Joe Sealey and Ty Watson. Asher Cunningham takes Rocco Welsh's spot at 184, and Penn State has heavyweights Elijah Brown and Dawson Bundy in the field.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson called tournaments like these essential points on the team's schedule en route to March.

"We’re not trying to peak in November," Sanderson said. "We want to be sharp and treat every match like it’s the national finals, and then you get to the national finals and you treat the national finals like it’s any other match."

Tournament intrigue at 133 pounds

Penn State wrestler Masanosuke Ono lifts the championship trophy at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State's most interesting weight class at the C.J. Morgan Invitational is 133, where two potential starters could clash.

Masanosuke Ono won Penn State's starting job at 133 pounds and then wrestled the first two folkstyle matches of his career. He scored a pair of decisions, one major against Bloomsburg, and moved into the InterMat rankings at No. 16.

Sanderson said, however, that Desmond is a wrestler who Penn State's coaches "obviously have a lot of confidence in." Desmond won the 125-pound weight class at last year's Black Knight Invitational, defeating Lilledahl, the eventual NCAA champion, in the process.

Desmond went 7-0 last season and wrestled four dual meets in Penn State's lineup at 141 pounds. Sanderson has said that Desmond is competing this season at 133 with Ono, which makes the tournament a potential mini-wrestleoff at the weight class.

"We'll just keep taking it one match at a time," Sanderson said. "It's November. We're still five months from the national tournament. There's a lot of time to get better and progress and figure out what we're doing along the way."

Look ahead to the NWCA All-Star Classic

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler PJ Duke celebrates with the championship belt at the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five Penn State wrestlers will compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic, an elite exhibition scheduled for Nov. 24 at Rec Hall. The latest addition is PJ Duke, the top-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, who will take on No. 4 Cam Catrabone of Michigan.

Duke defeated Catrabone 12-10 last season in an epic dual match, scoring the winning takedown with 15 seconds left in the third period. That rematch will highlight an electric night of wrestling at Rec Hall.

At 149, Penn State's fourth-ranked Shayne Van Ness takes on No. 1 Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech. No. 2 Rocco Welsh meets fifth-ranked Brock Mantanona of Michigan at 184. Defending national champ Josh Barr meets third-ranked Stephen Little of Little Rock at 197. And new heavyweight Connor Mirasola takes on No. 23 Braxton Amos of Wisconsin.

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