Jorge Diaz-Graham Giving Pitt Versatile Bench Spark

PITTSBURGH -- Upon committing to become Pitt Panthers and joining the team in Oakland for their freshman season, Jorge Diaz-Graham was a relatively anonymous prospect - unrated by both 247Sports and Rivals. Moving to the United States from Spain with his twin brother Guillermo in 2021 to play one final year of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida meant they both flew under the radar in recruiting circles, but there is no hiding their very apparent talent now.

Just ask Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson, who walked away from an 81-63 loss to the Panthers stunned by Jorge's size, something he needed to reach back epochs to find a comparison for.

“He’s a big kid, they got the freshman [Jorge] Diaz-Graham," Anderson said. "Guy's like a pterodactyl out there. He's like seven feet tall. He's got the longest arms in the world. Some big guys don't use their length. He's got his arms out all the time. He's always playing big. I think that kid's got a chance to be a really good player. He's a special player."

For a while, he was tucked away on the bench and the Panthers' backcourt logjam forced Diaz-Graham to ride the pine. He averaged just 6.5 minutes, 0.7 points and one rebound per game while missing all of his seven field goal attempts through the first three games of the year.

But over the last three games, Jorge has come to life, showing a wide array of skills from ball-handling to shot-blocking to shooting to rebounding. He's averaged 10 points and six rebounds and 21.2 minutes per contest over the past six days while knocking down 60% of his 2-point attempts and 37.5% of his 3-pointers.

Despite his 6'11 frame, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel says Diaz-Graham fits better with the guards, at least offensively. But the biggest challenge for the lanky, skinny freshman will come on the defensive end where he'll still be expected to guard players his own size. Yes, Capel wants him to put on weight but no matter the mass on his body, Diaz-Graham will not be a bruiser like 6'9, 265-pound John Hugley, so he'll need to be able to play faster and smarter than his opponents.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing about this recent outburst is that Diaz-Graham is still not completely comfortable in his environment. He has extensive experience with European basketball but the American game's physicality has challenged him.

"There was a question asked about physicality with him and if he’s getting more physical," Capel said. "I think he is. He’s learning this game, the college game in the United States. It’s very different from his game where he comes from. ... He’s going to continue to get better, but he’s never going to be the most physical guy so he’ll have to learn how to bang with those guys in his own way - use his quickness, use his length, use his intelligence and get better there.”

For all he must do before becoming a complete product, the Panthers still expect so much from Diaz-Graham, who's done a little bit of everything in his growing minutes. Hugley has been somewhat of a mentor for Jorge and his brother, offering advice and laying out expectations for the two. In describing those expectations, Hugley used few words but said a lot.

“Well, G [Guillermo], two things - I tell him every day we need you to score and we need you to talk," Hugley said. "And then Jorge, just be everywhere."

