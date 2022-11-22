Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

The Pitt Panthers' star tailback is up for one of America's most prestigious award.

PITTSBURGH -- More prestigious accolades continue to roll in for the Pitt Panthers' star tailback, Israel Abanikanda, college football's leader in scoring average. Abanikanda has been named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker National Collegiate Running Back Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced.

Pitt's leading rusher, Abanikanda is now a semifinalist for three national awards - the Maxwell and Walter Camp player of the year awards in addition to the Doak Walker award.

Abanikanda has been one of the most productive running backs in college football this season, averaging 145.8 yards from scrimmage and 1.9 total touchdowns per game. He leads the ACC in rushing yards and the NCAA in total touchdowns scored. Abanikanda also ranks second nationally in total points scored and is the first Pitt player to be named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award since James Conner in 2014.

