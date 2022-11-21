Cousin of Former Pitt WR Scores First American Goal at World Cup

PITTSBURGH -- There are athletes all around the family of former Pitt Panthers wide receiver Jester Weah. His cousin, Tim Weah is a striker on the United States Men's National Team and a good one at that. He notched the first goal of the 2022 World Cup for the Americans in their opener against Wales. He put the USMNT up 1-0 in the 36th minute off a fine feed from star midfielder Christian Pulisic.

Tim's speed streaking down the middle of the Wales defense was reminiscent of Jester's trademark breakaway speed he utilized so often while at Pitt. Jester was productive during his time as a Panther, accounting for 77 catches, 1566 yards - an average yards per catch of 20.3 - and 14 touchdowns over three seasons. He spent time with the Bears, Washington Football Team and Texans after leaving Pitt.

Tim has been a fixture of the USMNT since 2018. This is his first World Cup appearance and he has taken full advantage of his fairly new starting role. Weah has scored three goals and added a pair of assists over his 25 appearances with the USMNT. Family lineage made him eligible to play for Jamaica, Liberia or France, but he elected to stick with the American team.

Tim's father and Jester's uncle, George was also a soccer star. He became the first African player to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 1995 while playing for Paris Saint Germain. He is also the incumbent president of Libera.

