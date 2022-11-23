Kedon Slovis Uses NIL to Sell Autographed Pitt Gear Through Upper Deck

The Pitt Panthers' starting quarterback Kedon Slovis is reaching further into the world of NIL.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' starting quarterback is riding a three-game winning streak and improving his play through three weeks of November after a rough October threatened to knock his team from bowl eligibility. Slovis has now begun to expand his reach into the world of Name, Image and Likeness.

Slovis recently began selling autographed merchandise through Upper Deck, an online sports collectibles marketplace. Signed helmets, pictures and footballs - some with Pitt logos on them - are going for upwards of $149.99. Slovis is the only college football player with any memorabilia for sale on the site. Tom Brady, Jameis Winston and John Elway are some of the most popular players on Upper Deck.

Slovis has already partnered with Gussy's Bagels and Deli, a breakfast and sandwich spot located on Fifth Ave. in Pitt's home neighborhood of Oakland.

