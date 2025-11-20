Pitt Forward Has Opportunity to Build on Breakout Performance
PITTSBURGH - If Barry Dunning Jr. had you worried, you likely weren't alone. For a top transfer portal target who came in - coming off a first-team All-Sun Belt campaign, no less - with high expectations, his first few games with the Pitt Panthers were concerning.
Dunning has come off the bench in all five games this season, but over the first four contests, he averaged just 10 minutes per game and shot 2-of-15 from the field (1-of-8 from 3-point range). Pitt is still looking for a player to carry the load offensively, especially from deep, and the early returns on Dunning weren't good.
He was much, much better in a blowout win vs. Bucknell.
Dunning Showcases Ability
He scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting (7-of-11 from 3-point range). He played a season-high 27 minutes and provided energy on both sides of the court. He looked like the player the Panthers needed out of the portal.
"This guy, Barry, it's great to see him make shots more importantly," Jeff Capel said following the win vs. Bucknell. "I just thought he played really well. He played with a force that we need to see all the time. Obviously, he can shoot the basketball. We knew it coming in. He has not shot the ball well this year for us. But I thought he shot it well because he played with such great force.
"I thought he defended well. He was in passing lanes. He talked. I thought he lost himself into the game. I thought we lost ourselves into the game. And it led to a really, really, really outstanding performance. I'm really proud of our team. Hopefully, it's something we can build on."
Dunning isn't going to average 23 points per game going forward. It remains to be seen whether he'll average double digits, but the Bucknell win was an encouraging sign. If he can be a strong 3-and-D wing for the Panthers, it gives Capel options.
If Dunning can emerge as the double-digit scorer he was at South Alabama last season, that'd be excellent. If he can be a serviceable winger for the Panthers, connecting on timely 3-pointers, grabbing rebounds and playing solid defense, that's also big time. It remains to be seen exactly what Dunning's role will be, but he has shown what he's capable of.
"I most definitely came out with an aggressive mindset, but I just told myself like, hey, just go play hard," Dunning said following the win vs. Bucknell. "You know what I mean? Put all that energy into playing hard. Go get a rebound. Go snatch it out the air. If you see a passing lane, pay attention to the scout. Remember the scout. If you see a passing lane, try to play it. So, I mean, I guess I played with a little bit of anger."
It starts tonight vs. UCF. But the bulk of the non-conference schedule includes Ohio State, Texas A&M, Villanova and Penn State over the next month. If Dunning can carve out a role, it will help the Panthers immensely.
Dunning doesn't need to shoulder the load offensively. He can impact the game in a multitude of ways, offensively and defensively, and for the Panthers' sake, it has to start now.
