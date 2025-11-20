Inside The Panthers

Pitt Forward Has Opportunity to Build on Breakout Performance

The Pitt Panthers are about to enter the bulk of their non-conference schedule, and a veteran forward can be a difference-maker.

Karl Ludwig

Nov 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) handles the ball against Bucknell Bison guard Aleksander Pachucki (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) handles the ball against Bucknell Bison guard Aleksander Pachucki (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - If Barry Dunning Jr. had you worried, you likely weren't alone. For a top transfer portal target who came in - coming off a first-team All-Sun Belt campaign, no less - with high expectations, his first few games with the Pitt Panthers were concerning.

Dunning has come off the bench in all five games this season, but over the first four contests, he averaged just 10 minutes per game and shot 2-of-15 from the field (1-of-8 from 3-point range). Pitt is still looking for a player to carry the load offensively, especially from deep, and the early returns on Dunning weren't good.

He was much, much better in a blowout win vs. Bucknell.

Dunning Showcases Ability

He scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting (7-of-11 from 3-point range). He played a season-high 27 minutes and provided energy on both sides of the court. He looked like the player the Panthers needed out of the portal.

"This guy, Barry, it's great to see him make shots more importantly," Jeff Capel said following the win vs. Bucknell. "I just thought he played really well. He played with a force that we need to see all the time. Obviously, he can shoot the basketball. We knew it coming in. He has not shot the ball well this year for us. But I thought he shot it well because he played with such great force.

"I thought he defended well. He was in passing lanes. He talked. I thought he lost himself into the game. I thought we lost ourselves into the game. And it led to a really, really, really outstanding performance. I'm really proud of our team. Hopefully, it's something we can build on."

Dunning isn't going to average 23 points per game going forward. It remains to be seen whether he'll average double digits, but the Bucknell win was an encouraging sign. If he can be a strong 3-and-D wing for the Panthers, it gives Capel options.

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr.
Nov 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) shoots against the Bucknell Bison during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If Dunning can emerge as the double-digit scorer he was at South Alabama last season, that'd be excellent. If he can be a serviceable winger for the Panthers, connecting on timely 3-pointers, grabbing rebounds and playing solid defense, that's also big time. It remains to be seen exactly what Dunning's role will be, but he has shown what he's capable of.

"I most definitely came out with an aggressive mindset, but I just told myself like, hey, just go play hard," Dunning said following the win vs. Bucknell. "You know what I mean? Put all that energy into playing hard. Go get a rebound. Go snatch it out the air. If you see a passing lane, pay attention to the scout. Remember the scout. If you see a passing lane, try to play it. So, I mean, I guess I played with a little bit of anger."

It starts tonight vs. UCF. But the bulk of the non-conference schedule includes Ohio State, Texas A&M, Villanova and Penn State over the next month. If Dunning can carve out a role, it will help the Panthers immensely.

Dunning doesn't need to shoulder the load offensively. He can impact the game in a multitude of ways, offensively and defensively, and for the Panthers' sake, it has to start now.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Basketball