Inside The Panthers

Pitt True Freshman to See Increased Role vs. Georgia Tech

This Pitt Panthers freshman has played just 17 snaps this season.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers true freshman defensive tackle Trevor Sommers will play in this week's game against Georgia Tech, Pat Narduzzi announced at his end of the week press conference.

"The other guy that has come on the last couple of weeks is Trevor Sommers on defense," Narduzzi said. "Just at the D-tackle spot, he's been physical, he's big, he's athletic, so we're excited about watching him. He's going to play Saturday as well."

This would be Sommers' fourth career appearance, and he will not be eligible to redshirt this season if he plays against Miami next week.

Sommers has played 17 snaps and recorded just one tackle this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He appeared in games against Duquesne, Central Michigan and Boston College.

DT Depth

Sommers' apparent promotion could be tied to the health of starting defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons.

FitzSimmons did not play in last week's loss to Notre Dame, and the Panthers only had three defensive tackles available, plus Isaih Neal, who plays both tackle and end.

But Neal played all 51 snaps on the outside, according to PFF, leaving just Francis Brewu, Nick James and Jahsear Whittington as the only true defensive tackles.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons (55)
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons (55) pressures Duquesne Dukes quarterback Tyler Riddell (2) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bulking up the defensive line should be beneficial for Pitt against Georgia Tech's 10th-ranked rushing offense, led by quarterback Haynes King.

Sommers as a Recruit

Sommers was a 6-foot-3, 245-pound three-star out of St Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. However, Sommers has since bulked up to 270 pounds, according to his profile on Pitt's team site.

Sommers was a top 200 player in Florida and a top 1,500 recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the Rivals Industry Rankings. He collected other offers from Pour Four programs, like Colorado, Maryland, UCF, West Virginia and Indiana.

Sommers recorded 107 total tackles, 32 for a loss, 22 sacks and 44 hurries in his high school career, according to the profile on MaxPreps.

Sommers was one of three high school defensive linemen recruits Pitt added in the 2025 cycle. The Panthers also signed three-stars Denim Cook and JuJu Anderson. Cook has missed the entirety of this season with an injury, and Anderson has only played two snaps.

However, Cook has returned to practice and is already turning some heads.

"He showed some spurts yesterday that made you go 'ooh that's going to be fun to watch,'" Narduzzi said.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football