Pitt True Freshman to See Increased Role vs. Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers true freshman defensive tackle Trevor Sommers will play in this week's game against Georgia Tech, Pat Narduzzi announced at his end of the week press conference.
"The other guy that has come on the last couple of weeks is Trevor Sommers on defense," Narduzzi said. "Just at the D-tackle spot, he's been physical, he's big, he's athletic, so we're excited about watching him. He's going to play Saturday as well."
This would be Sommers' fourth career appearance, and he will not be eligible to redshirt this season if he plays against Miami next week.
Sommers has played 17 snaps and recorded just one tackle this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He appeared in games against Duquesne, Central Michigan and Boston College.
DT Depth
Sommers' apparent promotion could be tied to the health of starting defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons.
FitzSimmons did not play in last week's loss to Notre Dame, and the Panthers only had three defensive tackles available, plus Isaih Neal, who plays both tackle and end.
But Neal played all 51 snaps on the outside, according to PFF, leaving just Francis Brewu, Nick James and Jahsear Whittington as the only true defensive tackles.
Bulking up the defensive line should be beneficial for Pitt against Georgia Tech's 10th-ranked rushing offense, led by quarterback Haynes King.
Sommers as a Recruit
Sommers was a 6-foot-3, 245-pound three-star out of St Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. However, Sommers has since bulked up to 270 pounds, according to his profile on Pitt's team site.
Sommers was a top 200 player in Florida and a top 1,500 recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the Rivals Industry Rankings. He collected other offers from Pour Four programs, like Colorado, Maryland, UCF, West Virginia and Indiana.
Sommers recorded 107 total tackles, 32 for a loss, 22 sacks and 44 hurries in his high school career, according to the profile on MaxPreps.
Sommers was one of three high school defensive linemen recruits Pitt added in the 2025 cycle. The Panthers also signed three-stars Denim Cook and JuJu Anderson. Cook has missed the entirety of this season with an injury, and Anderson has only played two snaps.
However, Cook has returned to practice and is already turning some heads.
"He showed some spurts yesterday that made you go 'ooh that's going to be fun to watch,'" Narduzzi said.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Preparing for Heisman-Caliber QB
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Up for Prestigious Award
- Pitt Football Offers Slippery Rock Transfer
- Pitt Freshman Kicker Named National Award Semifinalist
- Pitt Bowl Projections After Loss to Notre Dame
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt