Pitt vs. Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' Week 13 road game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will kick off at 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN, according to FBSchedules.com.
This will be the second night game for the Panthers this season and it will be the third time playing on ESPN. The only other night game was a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Syracuse.
This is an absolute must-win game for Pitt after suffering a bad 37-15 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame. If the Panthers want any hope in competing in the ACC Championship and battle for a College Football Playoff berth, then they must beat Georgia Tech and Miami the week after to give themselves the best chance.
Pitt vs. Georgia Tech History
It's been three years since these two teams last met up. The Yellow Jackets won the last meeting 26-21 in Pittsburgh, but the Panthers won the last four meetings before that.
Pitt holds an 11-4 all-time advantage in this series, with the first meeting being in 1918. The Panthers won the first five meetings up to 1976. Georgia Tech notched its first two wins in 2013 and 2014 and then won in 2017 and 2022.
The Panthers will be on the road for this meeting and are 6-2 when facing the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
Scouting Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech just squeaked by for a 36-34 win over Boston College via a game-winning field goal with 11 seconds remaining. The Yellow Jackets also suffered their first ACC loss to NC State, 48-36, last week.
Pitt beat both Boston College and NC State pretty handily. The Panthers blew out the Eagles 49-7 in Mason Heintschel's first-career start and broke several records in the 53-34 win over the Wolfpack.
The motor to this Georgia Tech team is quarterback Haynes King. King has 1,888 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions with a 72.1% completion percentage, but is also the team's leading rusher. He has 754 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry on the ground.
The loss to Notre Dame was a punch in the mouth for Pitt. But Pat Narduzzi promised that he will not let the loss compound into anything more.
"That's my job as a head coach to make sure we don't let it snowball into anything," Narduzzi said. "We've got a great Georgia Tech team now. We've got another top 25 team coming up this week, and that's where our focus goes. We've got to get ready to play down in Atlanta, and I'm excited. Our kids will be excited. This will not snowball into anything."
