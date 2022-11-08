Pitt Basketball’s John Hugley, William Jeffress Take Steps Toward Returns

The Pitt Panthers will likely be without John Hugley against West Virginia.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers didn't have star center John Hugley in the lineup when they dominated UT Martin in a season-opening win and it seems like they'll be short a starting big man again when they face West Virginia at the end of this week.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said following the win over the Skyhawks that Hugley had been cleared after suffering a knee injury early in the fall, but he hasn't played live basketball in more than six weeks and is limited to individual drills at the moment.

"The biggest thing is that John has not played he has not done anything for think it's been six weeks," Capel said. "He's not done anything since then. So the biggest thing with him is going to see how he responds to have to work out and then getting them in game shape. that's those are gonna be the two biggest issues."

While Hugley's return appears to be a ways away, that of his injured teammate, William Jeffress appears to be even further away. He is off crutches, but still needs a walking boot and will be reevaluated after the weekend.

Jeffress will likely face some positional log jam when he returns. Blake Hinson has been a revelation at power forward - he scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 33 minutes against UT Martin.

Hugley will start as soon as he's healthy and conditioned enough to.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pat Narduzzi Issues Statement Regarding Dayon Hayes Arrest

Pitt DE Dayon Hayes Charged with Assault

Pitt Enters Regular Season Opener with Hot Hand from Three

Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early

Five Takeaways from Pitt's Win Over Syracuse

Pitt Secondary Took North Carolina Collapse Personally

Blake Hinson Shines for Pitt in Second Exhibition Rout