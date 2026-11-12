Pitt's Chase Foster Could Be The Real Deal

Chase Foster has made quite the first impression. In his first-ever collegiate game, Foster set the Pitt record for most points scored in a freshman debut when he dropped 23 against Ryder. Through his first three collegiate games, the 6'9" freshman has averaged 16 points and seven rebounds.

Versatility

Foster has shown that he can contribute in many different ways. Obviously, he can score in the interior, but he has also shown that he can make shots from distance. Foster has shot 4-12 from beyond the arc, a stat that will get better as he continues to adapt to the collegiate level and find his range.

Foster is not just a scorer, he contributes everywhere. He has shown tremendous hustle and that has helped him average seven rebounds a game. He has not given up on plays and he positions himself well and works to get those rebounds. That hustle has also allowed him to record 1.3 rebounds and steals per game.

Room To Improve

Just like any young player, Foster has room to improve. The improvement starts with his shot selection. Foster's shot selection is not bad, but sometimes he forces a shot even if he has better options. This will likely improve as he continues to adjust to the collegiate level, but this slight improvement will help him and the Panthers as a whole.

Pit basketball's Chase Foster (7) shoots a 3-pointer vs. Penn State on Nov. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other thing Foster could improve is his free throw shooting. Thus far, Foster is shooting below 80% from the stripe. It would be beneficial for him to improve this percentage because his size and physicality allow him to get inside and draw fouls, and improving his free throw percentage could help him and the Panthers score more.

These areas of improvement are as nit-picky as they are because Foster has such raw talent, athleticism and intuition on the court.

Impact

Foster's career is just getting started, but his future already looks bright. It is easy to imagine that he will eventually play in the NBA, but in the meantime he is making an impact at Pitt.

Even though he was quiet in Pitt's last win against Penn State, Foster is a big reason this team is currently 3-0. His impact on the team will continue to grow as he adjusts to Pitt's schemes and college basketball. We will likely see him in the starting rotation for head coach Jeff Capel soon, and it is only a matter of time before he becomes one of the team's leaders.