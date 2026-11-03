Freshman Sets Record, and More From Pitt's Season-Opening Win

The Pitt Panthers started their 2026-27 season off with a dominant 95-57 home win over the Rider Broncs. The Panthers shot 53.8% from three and got 13 steals while holding the Broncs to just 31.6% field goal percentage.

This is an entirely new team, with most of the players being pickups from the transfer portal who have never played with each other. That lack of chemistry could be seen in some missed lobs and clunky ball movement, but the Panthers still made 21 assists on the night.

Pitt did what they were supposed to against a team like Rider, and it sets up a foundation for a long season ahead.

Foster Debuts

Freshman guard Chase Foster is already making noise with a record-setting 23 points in his freshman debut.

.@thechasefoster HAS SCORED 23 POINTS (so far) to set a new Panther record‼️



*Associate Head Coach Ricardo Greer had the previous mark with 21* pic.twitter.com/ZewctXuLIS — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) November 3, 2026

What stood out about Foster was his confidence as a freshman, leading the team in field goal attempts with 12. He also battled for six rebounds and stood up for his teammate after a flagrant foul.

Foster and Jermal Jones Jr. are the two lone freshmen on the roster after four-star Anthony Felesi uncommitted.

Same Old Offense?

Pitt's offense did its thing, scoring 95 points, but it didn't look a whole lot different than last year. There were still a lot of possessions with no plays being run and the guards just passing the ball to each and hoping something happened as the shot clock dwindled down. The guards were talented enough to make it work, but it would be nice to see some more plays being run as the competition gets harder.

Head coach Jeff Capel is on one of the hottest seats in college basketball; he made some changes in the offseason to show that things will be different this season, but the play on the court will only tell going forward.

Nov 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Rider Broncs during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Real Big Men

Pitt's big men issue was one of their biggest problems last year, relying on senior Cam Corhen to play heavy minutes.

The additions of Baye Ndongo and Armani Mighty have already made a world of difference. It might not all show up on the stat sheet, but the physicality of both big men helped make the difference in Pitt's dominant defensive standing.

Offensively, the lack of spacing between them could be an issue, but players such like Jonathan Powell more than made up for it by hitting six three-pointers.

Nov 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Baye Ndongo (11) defends Rider Broncs guard Mark Butler (10) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of resources went into making sure this men's basketball season was an improvement from last season. The opener win showed a talented team that can definitely benefit from more time on the court together.