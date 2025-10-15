Pitt Basketball Lands Top 50 2026 Commit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers landed one of the best basketball recruits in the upcoming class, as they build the future of the program.
Chase Foster, a four-star forward in the Class of 2026, announced his commitment to Pitt on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube Channel. He picked Pitt over former Big East foe Villanova and SEC schools in Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
Chase Foster's Recruitment TImeline and Commitment to Pitt
Pitt offered Foster on July 14 and then hosted him an official visit the weekend of Sept. 5-7, the first team to do so.
Foster also reportedly took official visits to Texas A&M the following weekend, Sept. 12-14, Oklahoma the weekend of Oct. 3-5 and then to Villanova last weekend, Oct. 10-12, but didn't post those visits to his Instagram, as he did with Pitt.
He also has an official visit scheduled to Arkansas for Oct. 24-26, but with them not in his final four and his recent commitment to Pitt, it's likely he won't take it.
Foster also received offers from ACC schools in Florida State and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, USC and Washington, Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State and West Virginia, SEC schools in Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, plus Providence and mid-majors in College of Charleston, Old Dominion and Radford.
Colby Giacubeno of 247Sports put out a "Crystal Ball" for Pitt to land Foster on Oct. 10, with "medium" confidence and a "6" rating. He is now 14-for-14 on predictions in the Class of 2026 so far.
How Pitt Earned the Commitment from Chase Foster
Pitt had a few reasons why they stood out from the other competitors for Foster's services.
Foster hails from Baltimore, Md. and played for Edmondson-Westside High School in the city as a freshman and a sophomore, leading them to a Baltimore City Title and two Maryland Class 1A state titles.
He transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. ahead of his junior season and is in his senior season.
Foster played for Team Melo on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit, which former Pitt guard Bub Carrington (2023-24), a Baltimore native, and second-year Washington Wizards player did as well.
Foster also plays with guard Jermal Jones Jr. at IMG Academy, a four-star guard in the Class of 2026 that committed to Pitt on Oct. 10.
The Panthers previously had twins in Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, who played at IMG Academy, on the team the past three seasons, before they transferred to San Francisco and Oregon State, respectively.
What Pitt Gets in Chase Foster
He stands 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds and is a force in the post, using his upper body strength to bully opponents and also possessing great foot work, making smart post moves and scoring in the paint.
Foster also makes good passes when driving to the rim for easy buckets and is a solid defender down low.
He averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game with Team Melo against some of the best recruits this past summer, while shooting 39.8% from the field, 25% from 3-point range and 68.1% from the foul line.
Foster is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2026, with 247Sports ranking him 33rd in the country, the seventh best power forward and sixth best recruit in Florida, ESPN ranking him 39th in his class, ninth at his position and third in the state, while Rivals/On3 ranks him 64th in the nation, 10th at power forward and eighth in Florida.
Pitt still has two main targets remaining in the Class of 2026. This includes four-star guard JasiahJervis, who has Pitt in his final six schools, and four-star wing Anthony Felesi, who has Pitt in his final five schools.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Ben Roethlisberger Weighs in on Pitt Stadium Debate
- Pitt Star LB Named to Prestigious Award Watch List
- Pitt Standing Out for WPIAL 4-Star, Penn State Decommit
- Pitt Basketball Top Five for Elite 2026 Recruit
- Pitt HC Sounds Off on Penn State James Franklin Firing
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt