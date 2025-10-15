Pitt Basketball Lands Top 50 2026 Commit

BREAKING: #Pitt Basketball Lands 2026 4-Star F Chase Foster



Foster stands 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds and played for Team Melo, like Bub Carrington



247Sports Ranks him 33rd in the Class of 2026



Makes it two commits for Pitt, along with IMG Academy teammate Jermal Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/J8U6AmOmo9