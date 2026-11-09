Pitt Outlasts Penn State at The Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — The Pitt Panthers faced their first real test of the season, but came out victorious over their most-played opponent.

Pitt defeated rival Penn State 82-76 at The Palestra on Nov. 8, earning an important victory in "The Cathedral of College Basketball."

It was the second straight season for the Panthers (3-0) with a win over the Nittany Lions (2-1), as they dominated them 80-46 at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Dec. 21, 2025.

Pitt also remains undefeated, defeating Rider, 95-57 on Nov. 2, and Buffalo, 80-61 on Nov. 5, both at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt Comes Out On Top Late in First Half

It was a back-and-forth first half between Pitt and Penn State, who each had their runs and strong points.

The Panthers were the better team early on, as senior forward Akir Souare scored the first six points and both seniors, guard Naithan George and forward Baye Ndongo, scored four points each to take a 14-9 lead over the Nittany Lions at the 15:28 mark.

Nov 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Naithan George (2) brings the ball up court on a fast break against the Rider Broncs during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State battled back with a 9-3 run to take an 18-17 lead with 11:22 remaining, and then both teams traded baskets, with Pitt leading 28-27 at the 7:18 mark.

The Nittany Lions would take advantage of some poor play from the Panthers and went on an 8-0 run, with redshirt junior guard/forward Brent Byers making back-to-back 3-pointers to go up 35-27

Pitt came out victorious at the end of the first half, with a 14-3 run over the final 5:15, earning a 42-38 lead.

Fifth-year guard A'lahn Sumler led the Panthers with six points during this run, and junior guard/forward Jonathan Powell added four himself.

Powell played a big role in a momentum-shifter for Pitt, with a layup off a turnover and then an alley-oop to junior guard Jalil Bethea after another Penn State turnover to tie the game at 37.

Panthers Outlast Nittany Lions in Second Half

Foul trouble hurt the Panthers in the first half, 12 total, and George would pick up his fourth just four minutes into it.

Sumler kept up his great play for Pitt, with two quick 3-pointers to extend his team's lead to 48-41 at the 17:17 mark.

Nov 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard A'lahn Sumler (3) handles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Mark Butler (10) during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions retook the lead on an 8-0 run over the next two minutes, 49-48, but a third 3-pointer from Sumler in the second half and a dunk from Ndongo put the Panthers back up 53-49 a minute later.

Sumler continued his great play, with two free throws, a layup and converted an and-one opportunity on a layup, while Bethea also scored three points off an and-one opportunity, putting Pitt up 63-56 midway through the second half.

The Panthers fended off comeback attempts from the Nittany Lions, with a big dunk from senior center Armani Mighty, and then freshman Chase Foster made a mid-range shot and converted an and-one opportunity to keep his team up 70-64 at the 5:30 mark.

Powell added a 3-pointer and Ndongo, who had four fouls, had two big dunks to make it a 77-69 advantage for Pitt with two minutes remaining.

Penn State didn't quit, as sophomore forward Ivan Jurić hit a 3-pointer, and after forcing a turnover from George, graduate student forward Josh Reed made a layup to make it a one-possession game, 77-74.

George would hit one of his two free throws to put Pitt up four, but Ndongo fouled out on the next possession, and Penn State graduate student guard Dasonte Bowen made both of his free throws to cut it to 78-76 with 19 seconds remaining.

Sumler made both of his free throws to end the game with 26 points and then Powell finished off the game with an emphatic dunk to ensure the win.