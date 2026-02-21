Pitt Ends Losing Streak With Win Over Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers struggled in many late-game scenarios, but had their best finish in a long-time and defeated rival Notre Dame at the Petersen Events Center, 73-68.

The Panthers get their first win in February and end a five-game losing streak, improving them to 10-17 overall, 3-11 in the ACC and 8-9 at home. Their last win came in overtime at home over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 80-76 on Jan. 27.

Notre Dame falls to 12-5 overall, 3-11 in ACC play and 2-8 on the road this season, putting both teams level in the ACC standings.

Pitt improves to 33-41 all-time vs. Notre Dame, 21-13 at home, 9-5 at the Petersen Events Center and 6-8 in the ACC.

Terrible First Half Offensive Showing from Both Teams

The Panthers and Fighting Irish both shot terribly in the first half, making for a difficult watch for each team's sets of fans.

Notre Dame shot 9-for-31 from the field, 29.0%, and 2-for-18 from 3-point range, 11.1%, and missed both free throws, while Pitt shot 8-for-27 from the field, 29.6%, but 5-for-14 from 3-point range, 35.7%.

Pitt didn't get their first basket until four minutes in, with freshman forward Roman Siulepa hitting a 3-pointer and then another almost three minutes later to put them up 6-5 at the 13:06 mark.

The Panthers went on a 9-2 run over three minutes to take a 15-9 lead, thanks to 3-pointers from sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis and senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr., but the Fighting Irish went on a 7-0 run and retook the lead at 16-15 with 6:14 remaining.

Pitt established a five-point lead twice, thanks to two layups from Dunning, a 3-pointer from fifth year guard Damarco Minor and a free throw from Indrusaitis, but Notre Dame kept it at a one-possession game, 23-20, at halftime.

Pitt Fends Off Notre Dame Comeback with Late Run

The Panthers and Fighting Irish played better in the second half, which provided for a better product on the court, but a higher offensive output as well.

Pitt got out to the better start, going up 11 points five minutes into the period, outscoring Notre Dame, 14-6. Siulepa hit two 3-pointers, senior forward Cameron Corhen scored five points and freshman guard Omari Withersoon made a 3-pointer as well.

Feb 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) during player introductions against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Fighting Irish junior guard Logan Imes led the road team back into the game with a 10-2 run, scoring five points, while fellow junior guard Micah Shrewsberry hit a 3-pointer himself, cutting the deficit to 39-36.

The Panthers got their lead back to seven points, 46-39 at the 9:34 mark, as Indrusiaitis made a 3-pointer and a jumper and Corhen scored a layup.

Notre Dame then eventually took the lead on a 10-2 run, as sophomore guard Sir Mohammed converted an and-one opportunity on a layup and made a jumper for five points to put the road team up 49-48 at the 6:29 marker.

Indrusaitis played a big role for Pitt down the stretch, making back-to-back 3-pointers and two free throws, as they went on a 10-0 run to get a 58-49 lead with four minutes remaining.

Notre Dame freshman forward Ryder Frost and sophomore guard Cole Certa kept the game close, with Frost making two 3-pointers and Certa converted two and-one opportunities off layups, a 3-pointer and another layup for 11 points.

The Fighting Irish cut their double-digit deficit to just one possession at three points, but Siulepa had two dunks and Minor made two free throws to give the Panthers the five-point win.

Both teams scored a combined 26 points in the final 90 seconds, making for a wild ending to a calm game early on.

Players of the Game

Siulepa ended up with a team-high 22 points for the Panthers, shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 4-for-6 from both 3-point range and from the foul line. It was his second highest-point total in a game this season and the third time he's scored at least 20 points.

Indrusaitis scored a career-high 17 points in the win over Notre Dame, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Corhen had a strong showing from the foul line, 7-for-8, and ended up with 13 points in the victory over the Fighting Irish.

Certa scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and 11 of those points in the final 75 seconds.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!