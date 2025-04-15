Pitt Basketball Officially Signs Iowa State Transfer Guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers signed another basketball player from the transfer portal, as they build their roster for next season.
Pitt announced that they signed Iowa State transfer guard Nojus Indrusaitis, who committed on April 7 and has three years left of eligibility.
"Nojus is a talented guard with good size and skills," Panthers head coach Jeff Capel said in a press statement. "His playing time was limited as a freshman last season while playing behind a veteran group of guards at Iowa State, but he has shown the ability to perform at a high level throughout his high school and international career. He has the shooting stroke, playmaking ability, and basketball IQ to play either guard position. We look forward to having him in our program and helping him continue to develop his game."
Indrusaitis hails from Chicago and played for St. Rita High School in the Chicago Catholic League, before heading to Brewster Academy, a boarding school in Wolfeboro, N.H.
He is of Lithuanian decent and played for the Lithuanian U18 FIBA team at the FIBA U18 Eurobasket, which the city of Tampere in Finland hosted.
Indrusaitis starred for Lithuania, averaging 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.2 minutes per game, while shooting 44.6% from the field, 35.4% from 3-point range and 69.6% from the foul line.
He was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, with 247Sports ranking him No. 96 in the nation, No. 19 shooting guard and No. 2 recruit in Illinois, Rivals ranking him No. 86 in the country and No. 23 point guard, On3 ranking him No. 77 in the United States, No. 16 shooting guard and top recruit in New Hampshire and ESPN ranking him No. 70 in the nation, No. 14 shooting guard and No. 5 in Illinois.
Indrusaitis committed to Iowa State over offers from Big Ten schools in Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Nebraska, Big East schools in DePaul, Marquette and Xavier, plus Missouri.
He played in the first eight games for the Cyclones, but just seven more the rest of the season, as he fell down the rotation.
Indrusaitis played in 15 games as a freshman, averaging 5.7 minutes and 2.1 points per game, while shooting 33.3% from the field, 14.3% from 3-point range and 52.9% from the foul line.
He is the second transfer that officially signed with Pitt this offseason, joining Iowa State teammate in center Dishon Jackson. They both made a visit the first weekend of April and will play again for one more season.
Pitt also landed two other commitments in the transfer portal who haven't officially signed in Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
The Panthers have seen most of their roster change from last season, as they lost six players to the transfer portal so far.
This also includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr., plus twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
