Pitt Basketball Officially Signs All-Sun Belt Forward Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers made sure they secured the signature of a top transfer for next season.
Pitt announced that they signed South Alabama transfer forward Barry Dunning Jr., who committed to Pitt back on April 12.
Dunning hails from Mobile, Ala. and played for McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. He averaged 25.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks as a senior in the 2021-22 season, leading McGill-Toolen to the Class 6A Semifinals.
His play earned numerous honors, including 2022 MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year, 2022 Alabama Mr. Basketball, ASWA Super All-State Team and 2022 AL.com Coastal Alabama Player of the Year.
ESPN rated Dunning as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, while On3, 247Sports and Rivals ranked him as a three-star.
He would commit to Arkansas and played just 16 games as a true freshman in the 2022-23 season, starting one contest.
Dunning would transfer to UAB for his sophomore campaign and only played in 15 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.5 minutes and 1.2 points per contest.
He again transferred for his junior campaign for this past season, landing with South Alabama, and would show his talents.
Dunning started 31 of the 32 games he played in, averaging 32.8 minutes per game, 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field, 31.0% from 3-point range and 76.3% from the foul line.
His play earned him All-Sun Belt First Team honors, as he led the Jaguars to a 21-11 record with a 13-5 record in the Sun Belt, tied for best in the conference.
Dunning stands at 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds and will have one year remaining of eligibility.
Pitt has now signed all four transfers they previously committed, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor
The Panthers also return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They will bring in freshman guard Omari Witherspoon, who played for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
Pitt lost five players to the transfer portal following the end of the season. This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe and Amsal Delalić, who transferred to Kentucky and DePaul, respectively, plus forwards in Marlon Barnes Jr., who transferred to Evansville, plus twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
The Panthers also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett, who also entered the transfer portal, and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
