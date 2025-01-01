Pitt G Out With Injury vs. Cal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will not have one of their top players, as they start 2025 and the rest of their ACC schedule against Cal on New Year's Day at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers announced that senior guard Ishmael Leggett is out with injury vs. the Golden Bears with a lower body injury.
Leggett played his first three seasons of college basketball with Rhode Island, with 71 starts in 88 contests. He averaged 27.3 minutes, 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while also shooting 39.3% from the field, 33.2% from 3-point range and 78.1% from the foul line.
His best season with the Rams came in 2021-22, when he averaged 34.6 minutes, 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 38.7% from the field, 31.8% from behind the arc and 84.2% from the free throw line.
Leggett had a fantastic junior year with the Panthers, winning the 2023-24 ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award. He played in all 32 games, but started just 14, coming off the bench for the final two months of the season, allowing him to earn that honor.
He averaged 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game led the Panthers with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, while also shooting 42.7% from the field, 34.9% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the foul line last season.
Leggett earned preseason All-ACC Second Team honors heading into this season and has had another great campaign for the program.
He leads the team with 17.5 points per game and ranks second with 33.5 minutes played, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He is also shooting 51.3% from the field, 32.7% from 3-point range and 74.5% from the foul line.
This will serve as the first game that Leggett has missed this season and just the second he's missed the Panthers in his two seasons with the program.
Pitt will now have two of their guards out vs. Cal, as graduate student guard Damian Dunn has missed the last five games after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, after injuring it against Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip-Off back on Nov. 24.
Both Dunn and Leggett were on the bench dressed in street clothes during warm-ups ahead of the Cal matchup.
