Former Pitt WR Joins Brennan Marion's Staff
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers wide receiver joined up with a former Pitt coach under head coach Pat Narduzzi, as a member of his coaching staff for next season.
Melquise Stovall, who played for the Panthers in the 2021 season, announced that he is taking a graduate assistant job at Sacramento State under head coach Brennan Marion. Marion spent one season at Pitt, also in 2021, as the wide receivers coach.
Stovall played for Paraclete High School in Lancaster, Calif, where he accrued 7,650 yards all-purpose yards and 88 touchdowns, leading his team to a four-year record of 37-19, three league championships and four berths in the Southern Section Mid Valley Division playoffs.
He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2016, with 247Sports ranking him No. 167 in the nation, No. 20 in California and the No. 3 all-purpose back and Rivals ranking him No. 192 in the country, No. 36 in the state and No. 6 at his position.
Stovall committed to nearby Cal and made 42 catches for 415 yards in 10 games as a true freshman in 2016. He would only play in one game in 2017, using his redshirt.
He then played for Riverside City College, a junior college, where he made 17 receptions for 289 receiving yards and two touchdowns in five games of the 2018 season.
Stovall then transferred to Hawaii for the 2019 season, playing in five games and starting one contest. He made 18 catches for 248 yards, 13.6 yards per reception, for four touchdowns that season.
Marion would join the Hawaii staff and install his go-go offense for the 2020 season. Stovall had a solid season under Marion, making 31 catches for 232 yards, 7.5 yards per reception, and five rushes for 47 yards.
The two linked up again for the 2021 season and Stovall would make 16 catches for 203 yards, 12.7 yards per reception, and one touchdown in 10 games, plus one start. His touchdown came against Tennessee on the road in Week 2, an 11-yard catch in the 34-27 victory.
Marion and Stovall both played a role in Pitt winning their first ever ACC Championship, and then playing in the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Stovall graduated and Marion then moved on to Texas for the 2022 season, serving as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He then earned the offensive coordinator position at UNLV, spending the past two seasons there before taking the head coach job at Sacramento State.
