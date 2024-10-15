Pitt's Ish Leggett Named to Preseason All-ACC Team
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers senior guard Ishmael Leggett earned preseason All-ACC Second Team honors heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
Leggett had a fantastic junior year with the Panthers, winning the ACC Sixth Man of the Year Award. He played in all 32 games, but started just 14, coming off the bench for the final two months of the season, allowing him to earn that honor.
He averaged 12.3 points and 1.9 assists per game led the Panthers with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, while also shooting 42.7% from the field, 34.9% from 3-point range and 85.9% from the foul line last season.
Leggett dropped a season-high 30 points, shooting 11-of-18 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line and making two 3-pointers in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals win over Wake Forest on March 14. He also had eight rebounds and four steals to put Pitt into the Semifinals for the first time in 10 years.
He also had a great game in the regular season matchup vs. the Demon Deacons at home on Jan. 31. He scored 22 points, shot 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-6 from behind the arc, while also grabbing five rebounds and making three steals.
Leggett played his first three seasons of college basketball with Rhode Island, with 71 starts in 88 contests. He averaged 27.3 minutes, 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while also shooting 39.3% from the field, 33.2% from 3-point range and 78.1% from the foul line.
His best season with the Rams came in 2021-22, when he averaged 34.6 minutes, 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 38.7% from the field, 31.8% from behind the arc and 84.2% from the free throw line.
Leggett will join up with sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, who had a great freshman season, starting the final 19 games, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
Pitt starts their season against Radford on Nov. 4 with a 7:00 p.m. tip-off at the Petersen Events Center.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Men's Soccer Drops from No. 1 Ranking
- Pitt LB Receives National Recognition
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Announces Schedule Changes
- Look: Aaron Rodgers Gives Pitt’s Damar Hamlin Jersey
- Pitt Reveals New ACC Tip-Off Times, Broadcasts
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt