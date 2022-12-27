Pitt Reveals Sun Bowl Depth Chart

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had to retool their depth chart after opt-outs and transfers left the starting lineup a shell of its regular season self. With kickoff against No. 18 UCLA just days away, the Panthers have made

The depth chart confirms what Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has hinted at over the past two weeks - redshirt senior Nick Patti will start at quarterback in place of Kedon Slovis, who transferred to BYU following the end of the regular season. Redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell will be his backup and could have the chance to take some snaps.

Rodney Hammond is the first-string tailback and C'Bo Flemister and Vincent Davis will share the second-string role.

The receiving corps remains mostly intact. Jared Wayne, the Panthers' leading receiver whose NFL Draft prospects put his status for this game and next season in question, will play and start at wideout alongside Konata Mumpfield and Bub Means. Jake McCochnie and Gavin Thompson are newly-minted backups with Jaden Bradley and Jaylon Barden in the transfer portal.

Along the offensive line, Branson Taylor returns to man the left tackle position, as he did while Week 1 starter Carter Warren was injured for the second half of the season. True freshman Ryan Baer is his backup. Jake Kradel and Owen Drexel are listed as co-starters at center - they split time in the middle while Drexel dealt with an injury.

On defense, Habakkuk Baldonado is expected to make his return from injury after missing the final two games of the regular season. He'll start at defensive end opposite Dayon Hayes, who fills in for the NFL-bound Deslin Alexandre and transferred John Morgan. Senior Chris Maloney and underclassmen Sam Okundola and Nakhi Johnson make their season debuts on the depth chart with the Panthers shorthanded on the edges

David Green and Devin Danielson will start at defensive tackle with Calijah Kancey injured and headed for the NFL Draft this spring.

Tylar Wiltz is listed as a lone starter at outside linebacker for the first time this season after sharing a starting role during the final month of the season. Shayne Simon will take over for SirVocea Dennis - another opt-out - at middle linebacker with Bangally Kamara in a familiar spot as the other outside backer.

Javon McIntyre is another young defender making his first career start with the defense down some of it's biggest stars. He will man the strong safety position typically manned by Brandon Hill.

The special teams two-deep still looks familiar, with Ben Sauls handling kickoffs, extra points and field goals and three punters - Caleb Junko, Sam Vander Haar and Cam Guess - all listed as co-starters. The only change comes at kick returner, where Israel Abanikanda has been replaced by Hammond.

The full two-deep is below.

