Pitt Severely Outmatched in Loss to Virginia

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers struggled to keep up with No. 18 Virginia in almost every aspect, suffering a 67-47 blowout road defeat.

The loss for the Panthers drops them to 9-14 overall, 2-8 in the ACC and 1-6 on the road, while the Cavaliers improve to 19-3 overall, 8-2 in the ACC and 11-1 at home.

Pitt has now lost back-to-back games, as they suffered a 63-52 road loss to then ranked No. 22 Clemson on Jan. 31 and four defeats in their past five contests.

The Panthers also fall to 6-20 overall in the all-time series vs. the Cavaliers, 2-9 in Charlottesville and 1-6 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Pitt Falls Behind Early in First half

Pitt actually held a 7-3 lead to start the game, as senior forward Cameron Corhen made a dunk and a 3-pointer, while freshman forward Roman Siulepa scored a jumper.

The Panthers then went scoreless for the next seven minutes, missing all six shots they took, as the Cavaliers showed their defensive prowess, with a 12-0 run to take a 15-7 lead at the 11:43 mark.

Virginia freshman guard Chance Mallory forced two steals and the home team scored 10 of its 12 points off the run off of Pitt turnovers.

The Cavaliers outscored the Panthers 18-13 and would take a 33-20 lead into halftime, marking another low-scoring affair for the Panthers in ACC play, with this the fourth time in the past six games that they scored 22 points or less by halftime.

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1), guard Dallin Hall (30) and Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) battle for the ball in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Pitt shot 9-for-24 from the field, 37.5%, 1-for-6 from 3-point range and 1-for-4 from the foul line, while Virginia made four 3-pointers and 10 of their 14 shots from inside the arc.

Virginia took advantage with their offensive rebounding, grabbing seven of them for nine extra chance points, of which Pitt had none in the first half.

They also spread the ball around, with eight of the nine players scoring that came in during the period, compared to just five Pitt players doing so.

Mallory led the Cavaliers with eight points, shooting 4-for-5 from the field, and Corhen scored nine points to lead the Panthers.

Pitt Stays Far Away from Virginia in Second Half

The Panthers didn't cut much into the deficit, but the Cavaliers only outscored them 34-27 in the second half, as they prevented an even more embarrasing blowout.

Pitt got their offensive production from 3-point range, shooting 5-for-13, and also doing better at the foul line, 6-for-8, but still struggled massively inside the arc, making only three of their nine two-point attempts.

Feb 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) shoots the ball while Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Virginia shot just 5-for-14 on their two-point attempts in the second half, but made seven 3-pointers and scored 11 points off of seven Pitt turnovers to easily get the win.

Junior guard Cam Lewis led the Cavaliers in the second half, scoring 12 points and making three 3-pointers.

Players of the Game

Virginia's defense led the way in their win, holding Pitt to their lowest point total of the season and doing so quite easily.

The Cavaliers outrebounded the Panthers, 38-31 and forced 12 steals and 17 turnovers, resulting in 23 points off of those turnovers.

Virginia also led Pitt 13-8 on offensive rebounds, leading to 13 second chance points and outscored them 30-22 on points in the paint, 19-11 on bench points an 18-8 on fast break points.

Lewis led the way with 15 points, Mallory added 11 points, while both graduate student guard Malik Thomas and freshman forward Thijs De Ridder scored 10 points each for the Cavaliers.

Corhen and sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis led Pitt with 11 points each, while Indrusaitis had a team-high seven rebounds in the defeat.

