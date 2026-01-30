Pitt LB Sees NFL Stock Rise After Senior Bowl Practices

PITTSBURGH — The third and final day of Panini Senior Bowl practices has concluded, and perhaps no singular player's NFL Draft stock has risen as much as Pitt Panthers' linebacker Kyle Louis.

Louis has been a standout player since Day 1 of practice on Jan. 27, and continued to shine the rest of the week. He began to receive national attention online, with many media members at the event posting clips of Louis participating in drills.

.@Pitt_FB LB Kyle Louis with a great coverage rep and INT in 1-on-1s. Covering Penn State’s Nick Singleton. pic.twitter.com/4OUktjMfdU — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) January 27, 2026

Louis was already seen as a top 100 draft prospect by some, and although there were questions about his ability to play linebacker at the next level because of his size, Louis made sure to showcase his coverage skills to prove that he can also play defensive back if needed.

"His skills in coverage set him apart, though. In one-on-one drills against running backs, Louis basically ran the option route for the runner and nabbed the quarterback's pass with his quick hands. He was tight in coverage throughout that portion of the practice, showing why he should be a rising prospect in this draft," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm wrote after Day 1.

Louis Catches Everybody's Eye

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kyle Louis (31) of Pittsburgh practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

By the end of the week, Louis seemed to be on everybody's mind, and many who watched him couldn't help but praise his performance.

"Louis' huge week continued Thursday with arguably his best week of practice. At 6-foot, 224 pounds, Louis showed exceptional coverage skills in stretching out for an interception during one-on-one drills against the running backs. He continued to make plays in 11-on-11, delivering a big hit that led to an incompletion. Louis' coverage has shined, and his consistency as a run defender has been equally as good," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote .

"He's a true hybrid defender who scouts are split on as far as his best position on the next level. There are some that believe he could be safety, while others think he'll be a weakside linebacker. Louis entered the week with strong late Day 2 to early Day 3 grades, which he built on."

Even notable Pitt alumnus and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick had to praise the All-American linebacker, calling him "the best player on the field for both teams."

Have to say…@Pitt_FB LB Kyle Louis was the best player on the field for both teams during the 3 days of practice in Mobile, AL this week. Just check the tape. He was everywhere. @K_009r @seniorbowl — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 30, 2026

Former ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay also shouted out Louis on Twitter and mentioned how he was one of the first names out of "every NFL evaluator's mouth."

Lot of players made money this week in Mobile, AL. No two more than Pitt LB Kyle Louis and TCU DS Bud Clark. Two of the first names out of every NFL evaluator’s mouth. And both having monster THU practice right now, including an INT each. #thedraftstartsinmobile — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 29, 2026

It wasn't just the national media who were in awe of Louis' performance. So were some writers for local NFL beats.

"Pitt LB Kyle Louis reminds me so much of Patriots LB/S/ST star Marte Mapu. Similar build. Similar speed. Similar instincts. Louis flies all around the field and seems comfortable out in space, where many linebackers are not. He's a fun watch and was all over the field on Wednesday, playing the run and pass equally well," John Harris of HoustonTexans.com wrote .

"Simply put, he's a ballplayer — decisive, aggressive, and comfortable playing in traffic. One of Louis’ biggest selling points is his ability as a blitzer. He times the snap well, accelerates quickly through gaps, and finishes with bad intentions when he gets home," Horseshoe Heroes' Ryan Fowler wrote .

"At the Senior Bowl, that trait has translated cleanly against NFL-caliber offensive linemen, especially when he’s used as an extra rusher rather than a traditional stack-and-shed linebacker. For a Colts defense that values pressure packages and second-level disruption, Louis offers immediate sub-package value."

Kyle Louis has had a heck of a week. 32 GMs will have his name highlighted as you work into Day 2 at the LB spot.



Just a heck of a ballplayer. pic.twitter.com/9pzNQBjNrT — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 29, 2026

Now that Louis has impressed during practice, all eyes will be on him during the actual game. The Senior Bowl will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, and it will be televised on the NFL Network.

This shouldn't be the last of Louis in the pre-draft process, though. Louis will almost certainly be invited to the annual NFL Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through March 1.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt