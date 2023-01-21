Skip to main content

Pitt Basketball: Steven Adams, Shannon Sharpe Get Heated at Grizzles Game

Things got ugly between former Pitt Panthers forward Steven Adams and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

Well, this wasn't the headline many expected to see this weekend. But during the Memphis Grizzles versus Los Angeles Lakers Game, former Pitt Panthers forward Steven Adams needed plenty of staff members to keep him away from Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe. 

The altercation reportedly started with Sharpe and Adams's teammate Dillon Brooks. From there, Ja Morant and Morant's father got involved before Sharpe was on the court and in Adams's face. 

"They didn't want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about that jockeying," Sharpe told Dave McMenamin. "I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, '[explicit] me.' I said, '[explicit] you' back. He started to come at me and I said, 'You don't want these problems.' And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn't want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn't want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don't these fools fool you."

Sharpe was not removed from the game after the dispute was settled, but there was no other altercation between the Grizzles' sideline and the former NFL player. 

After the game, Brooks told ESPN, "I ain't talking about that. You can ask him. He's the blogger or whatever he is. I don't really care about all that. Next question."

