Pitt Receives Votes in Latest AP Poll
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers received two votes in the Week 2 AP Poll on Sept. 2., one less than the three votes they received in the Week 1 poll.
Other teams to receive two votes were Navy, Baylor, Memphis and ACC foe, Virginia. The Panthers did not receive any votes in the Coaches Poll.
Pitt is coming off a dominant 61-9 win over Duquesne on Aug. 30. The Panthers had 460 yards of total offense and held the Dukes to just 208 yards. Pitt also scored seven touchdowns, five passing and two rushing, in the win.
Desmond Reid had a 53-yard touchdown run and an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. Eli Holstein went 15-for-23 passing with 215 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Cataurus Hicks had a career game with four catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns, including an impressive one-handed grab.
Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis was also named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his six tackles and two sacks performance. Redshirt freshman linebacker Cam Lindsey and defensive end Joey Zelinsky also tallied sacks in the win.
Two other ACC schools received votes this week. Georgia Tech had the third most out of non-ranked teams with 67 votes, and Louisville had 59 votes.
Four ACC schools are ranked in this week's top 25. SMU was ranked the lowest at No. 17, followed by No. 14 Florida State, No. 8 Clemson and No. 5 Miami.
SMU dropped just one place after defeating East Texas A&M 42-13. This is the first week Florida State is ranked, after stunning Alabama 31-17. Florida State only received eight votes in the Week 1 poll.
Clemson fell four spots after losing to No. 3 LSU 17-10 at home. Miami rose five spots after defeating No. 9 Notre Dame 27-24.
With the addition of Florida State to the poll, Pitt now has three top 25 opponents remaining on its schedule — No. 14 Florida State, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 5 Miami. Pitt also plays two teams receiving top 25 votes on its schedule — Georgia Tech and Louisville.
